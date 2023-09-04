Technology News
Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C51 is available in two colour options - Mint Green and Carbon Black.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2023 15:53 IST
Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C51 comes with the mini-capsule feature

Highlights
  • Realme C51 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme C51 features a dual rear camera setup

Realme C51 has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in India in the budget segment. Priced under Rs. 9,000, the handset comes in two colour options — Carbon Black and Mint Green. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone gets the mini capsule feature that shows the battery status, data usage, and daily steps around the display notch.

Realme C51 price, availability

Realme C51's price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options. The early bird sale is scheduled to begin today i.e. September 4 at 6pm via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

As a part of launch offers, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank on purchase of the Realme C51.

Realme C51 specifications

The newly launched Realme C51 sports a 6.74-inch HD (720 x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 560 nits. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering up to 4GB of virtual RAM. The Realme C51 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the new Realme C51 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Additionally, the Realme C51 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, and a 3-card slot. It measures 7.99 mm in thickness and weighs 186g. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C51, Realme, Realme C51 specifications, Realme C51 price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
