Realme GT 5 Pro is all set to launch in China on December 7. Ahead of it, Realme has released new teasers highlighting the features of the premium flagship phone. The handset is confirmed to carry a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Earlier this month, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, hands-on images and price details of the Realme GT 5 Pro have leaked on the Web.

After revealing some details about the telephoto camera capabilities and chipset, Realme has put out new teasers about the battery capacity of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. It is confirmed to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge, while the fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to have a 3VC iceberg cooling system with a 12,000mm square surface area for thermal management. The thermal conductivity is claimed to drop the CPU core temperature to a maximum of 21.8 degrees Celcius.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted the alleged price of the Realme GT 5 Pro in China. As per the leak, the handset will have a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Additionally, a hands-on image of the Realme GT 5 Pro has surfaced on the Web (via Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd). The image shows the back of the handset and suggests a design language similar to last year's Huawei Mate 50 series with four cameras arranged on a circular island alongside the LED flash. It is seen in a golden shade.

The Realme GT 5 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

