Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands on Image Leaked

Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands-on Image Leaked

Realme GT 5 Pro is said to deliver up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 17:07 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands-on Image Leaked

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro will launch on December 7
  • Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to have a 3VC iceberg cooling system
  • Realme GT 5 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor
Advertisement

Realme GT 5 Pro is all set to launch in China on December 7. Ahead of it, Realme has released new teasers highlighting the features of the premium flagship phone. The handset is confirmed to carry a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Earlier this month, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage. Additionally, hands-on images and price details of the Realme GT 5 Pro have leaked on the Web.

After revealing some details about the telephoto camera capabilities and chipset, Realme has put out new teasers about the battery capacity of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. It is confirmed to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge, while the fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to have a 3VC iceberg cooling system with a 12,000mm square surface area for thermal management. The thermal conductivity is claimed to drop the CPU core temperature to a maximum of 21.8 degrees Celcius.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted the alleged price of the Realme GT 5 Pro in China. As per the leak, the handset will have a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Additionally, a hands-on image of the Realme GT 5 Pro has surfaced on the Web (via Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd). The image shows the back of the handset and suggests a design language similar to last year's Huawei Mate 50 series with four cameras arranged on a circular island alongside the LED flash. It is seen in a golden shade.

The Realme GT 5 Pro will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro Price, Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Price, Details
Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro Launch Confirmed; Key Specifications Leaked Online

Related Stories

Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands-on Image Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  3. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  4. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  5. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  6. Honor Magic 6 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Periscope Sensor
  7. Redmi K70E Could Debut in India as Poco X6 Pro, Suggests NBTC Listing
  8. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
  10. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 With Two-Way Satellite Communication Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Q Chatbot Announced for AWS Customers; Comes Loaded With Generative AI Features
  2. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 5,400mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging Support; Price, Hands-on Image Leaked
  3. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro Launch Confirmed; Key Specifications Leaked Online
  4. Samsung Refutes Tipster's Claim That It Will Rebrand Exynos Chips: Report
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Price, Details
  6. Poco X6 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC Website, May Debut as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70E
  7. Magic Eden Launches Crypto Wallet with Cross-Chain Workability: Details
  8. Foxconn to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India; Sent Chinese Engineers to Train Workers This Year: Reports
  9. OnePlus 12's Display Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Confirmed to Get 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in December, Design Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »