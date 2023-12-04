Realme GT 5 Pro is set to launch in China on December 7. The phone is said to join the Realme GT 5 lineup, the base model of which was launched earlier this year in August with two charging variants. The Pro model is likely to come with upgraded specifications. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Realme GT 5 Pro is already confirmed to get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As the launch date draws closer, the company has confirmed more specifications of the upcoming handset and confirmed its colour options.

In a series of Weibo posts, Realme confirmed that the GT 5 Pro will be offered in two colour options - Red Rock and Starry Night (translated from Chinese). The company also revealed that the phone will ship with Realme UI 5.0. It added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will receive three major Android upgrades and will get four years of security upgrades.

Realme GT 5 Pro seen in Starry Night (translated from Chinese) colour option

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Realme

Meanwhile, in another post, the company added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with 1TB of onboard storage and offer USB Type-C 3.2 connectivity, which is expected to support improved transfer speed to users over older models.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has previously been confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will also pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support that is claimed to charge the handset from zero to 50 percent in 12 minutes and offer up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Realme also shared the image quality of the Realme GT 5 Pro's periscope telephoto camera that uses a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The firm claims that this camera captures images with “outstanding strength” even in the dark.

The upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro model is also confirmed to feature a curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO display with a peak manual brightness of 1,000 nits, a peak global brightness of 1,600 nits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The panel is said to come with a 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz. The screen will also carry a TUV Rhineland global eye protection 3.0 certification.

