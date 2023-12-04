Technology News

Realme GT 5 Pro Storage, Connectivity Revealed; Confirmed to Get Three Android Upgrades

Realme GT 5 Pro will pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 17:38 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro Storage, Connectivity Revealed; Confirmed to Get Three Android Upgrades

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro seen in Red Rock (translated from Chinese) colour

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor
  • The Realme GT 5 Pro will carry a curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO display
Realme GT 5 Pro is set to launch in China on December 7. The phone is said to join the Realme GT 5 lineup, the base model of which was launched earlier this year in August with two charging variants. The Pro model is likely to come with upgraded specifications. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Realme GT 5 Pro is already confirmed to get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As the launch date draws closer, the company has confirmed more specifications of the upcoming handset and confirmed its colour options.

In a series of Weibo posts, Realme confirmed that the GT 5 Pro will be offered in two colour options - Red Rock and Starry Night (translated from Chinese). The company also revealed that the phone will ship with Realme UI 5.0. It added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will receive three major Android upgrades and will get four years of security upgrades.

realme gt 5 pro realme Weibo inline gt5pro

Realme GT 5 Pro seen in Starry Night (translated from Chinese) colour option
Photo Credit: Weibo/ @Realme

 

Meanwhile, in another post, the company added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with 1TB of onboard storage and offer USB Type-C 3.2 connectivity, which is expected to support improved transfer speed to users over older models.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has previously been confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will also pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support that is claimed to charge the handset from zero to 50 percent in 12 minutes and offer up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Realme also shared the image quality of the Realme GT 5 Pro's periscope telephoto camera that uses a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The firm claims that this camera captures images with “outstanding strength” even in the dark.

The upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro model is also confirmed to feature a curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO display with a peak manual brightness of 1,000 nits, a peak global brightness of 1,600 nits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The panel is said to come with a 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz. The screen will also carry a TUV Rhineland global eye protection 3.0 certification.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme GT 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2800 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro launch, Realme GT 5 Pro specifications, Realme GT 5 series, Realme
Realme GT 5 Pro Storage, Connectivity Revealed; Confirmed to Get Three Android Upgrades
