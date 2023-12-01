Realme started teasing the arrival of Realme GT 5 Pro last week, and we've now finally got a good look at the smartphone. The design is similar to the Realme 11 series with a hole punch display design and circular-shaped camera module. The flagship smartphone is teased to come with curved AMOLED display with peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Realme GT 5 Pro is confirmed to go official in China on December 7. It will run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage and pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The Chinese smartphone brand posted images on Weibo, showing the back and front of the Realme GT 5 Pro. The images show the handset in an orange shade with thin bezels and a hole-punch display. A circular-shaped camera module is seen arranged on the rear, resembling the design language of the Realme 11 series. The power button and volume keys are seen on the right edge.

Realme notes that the upcoming flagship will have a curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO (Low-temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) screen with a peak manual brightness of 1,000 nits, a peak global brightness of 1,600 nits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Further, the screen is rated to deliver 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate. The Realme GT 5 Pro is said to have TUV Rhineland global eye protection 3.0 certification as well.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The battery is claimed to provide up to 406 hours of standby time on a single charge, whereas the fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes. The handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

The Realme GT 5 Pro will launch in China on December 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

