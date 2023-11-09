Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme GT 5 Pro in its home country soon. While the Chinese tech brand remains tight-lipped about the launch date of the upcoming flagship smartphone, it has offered a glimpse of its features through multiple teasers. The Realme GT 5 Pro is confirmed to provide low-light telephoto shots with an upgraded telephoto camera and pack 1TB of onboard storage. The Realme GT 5 Pro is already teased to come with a 3,000 nits display. It will ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Realme has revealed more details about the Realme GT 5 Pro via Weibo. It is now teased to come with 1TB of storage. Further, the company said the handset will "explore a new chapter in low-light telephoto" (translated from Chinese) hinting at the presence of an upgraded telephoto camera.

In another poster, Realme claimed that the company will explore the "new peak of flash charging" beyond 240W with the new handset, suggesting at high-speed charging on the Realme GT 5 Pro. The Realme GT 5 uses 240W fast charging technology.

The company has also teased other features of the Realme GT 5 Pro in recent days. The display of the handset is confirmed to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is also teased to come with heat dissipation facilities with a surface area of around 10,000mm square. It is already confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Realme GT 5 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. It could be offered in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is said to have a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA LYT808 and OmniVision OV08D10 sensors and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. It is said to carry a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

