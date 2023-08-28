Realme GT 5 was launched in China on Monday as the company's latest GT series smartphone. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Only two other phones in the world are currently available with 24GB of RAM — the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and the Red Magic 8S Pro+ from Nubia. Realme's latest smartphone can be charged at up to 240W and is available in three RAM and storage configurations.

Realme GT 5 pricing, availability

Realme GT 5 price is set at CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,299. Customers who want 24GB of RAM paired with 1TB of storage and fast charging at 240W can purchase the top-of-the-line model for CNY 3,799.

The handset is available in Flowing Silver Illusion Mirror and Starry Oasis (translated from Chinese) colour options and will go on sale in China via the company's online store starting September 4.

Realme GT 5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 5 runs on Realme UI 4 based on Android 13. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rare and 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut, according to the company. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Realme's latest handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. for selfies and video chats, the Realme GT 5 is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor and an f/2.45 aperture.

You get up to 1TB of UFS 4 storage on the Realme GT 5 and the handset offers a range of connectivity options such a 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, as well as ambient light and proximity sensors. Realme has also included its Awakening Halo System Pro notification LED module next to the rear cameras.

The Realme GT 5 is equipped with an infrared (IR) blaster that allows the phone's owner to remotely control household appliances and electronics. The phone is available in two battery and charging configurations — a 5,240mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging. However, the latter is only available with the top-of-the-line RAM and storage configuration. It measures 163.13x75.38x8.9mm and weighs 205g.

