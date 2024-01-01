Technology News

Realme Set to Announce New Phone in India on January 3, Could Be Realme 12 Series

The upcoming phone is speculated to be the Realme 12 series or the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 January 2024
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 12 series could feature a periscope camera

  • Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in China last month
  • The Realme 12 series is yet to be officially announced
  • The Redmi 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have been listed on certification sites
Realme is gearing up for a host of new smartphone launches in 2024. Most recently, the Chinese electronics manufacturer debuted the Realme C67 5G in India last month, with a 4G variant of the handset also following suit. Now, Realme India has confirmed that it would share a new update on an upcoming phone soon. It is speculated that company's next smartphone launch in the country could be the Realme 12 series or the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December.

Realme India shared an update New Year's morning on X (formerly Twitter), teasing an upcoming smartphone launch. “Stay tuned for the real update,” the post read, marking January 3, 7.30 AM IST for a possible launch date reveal for an unnamed handset. While the company did not share any details or teaser images of a device in the post, it invited other users to guess what the update was about.

It has been speculated that the update post could be alluding to the upcoming launch of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. The two phones were recently spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, suggesting an imminent launch. The Realme 12 series handsets were reportedly listed on the TDRA website with model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840, respectively. The listing confirmed the monikers for the smartphones and indicated 5G connectivity on the handsets.

The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ were earlier also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an upcoming India launch. The high-end Pro+ model was also reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site.

It's worth noting that Realme has not officially announced the 12 series yet. The company has, however, teased a new flagship smartphone with a periscope camera. Realme posted a teaser on X last week, hinting at the launch of a new smartphone with enhanced zoom capabilities in the country. The phone is speculated to be the Realme 12 Pro+.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) had reposted the teaser image and claimed that the phone would be Realme 12 Pro+ and would debut by the end of January or in February. The Redmi 12 Pro+ is also tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, most likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

The latest Redmi update referring to a January 3 announcement could also be related to the Realme GT 5 Pro. The handset launched in China on December 7, packed with flagship specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor. The Realme GT 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The company has not yet confirmed an Indian launch timeline for the phone.

  1. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  3. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tools
  5. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  6. Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Unveils First Electric Car, SU7, in China
  7. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  8. iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Discounts in Apple Days Sale: See Offers
  9. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  10. iQoo Watch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Debuts at This Price
