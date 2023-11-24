Technology News
  Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 12:12 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro will join the Realme GT 5 (pictured) in the lineup

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro will come with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage
  • The smartphone is likely to support 100W wired charging
  • The base Realme GT 5 was launched in August
Realme GT 5 Pro launch date has been finally confirmed. The phone is expected to join the Realme GT 5 lineup, the base model of which was launched earlier this year in August with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As per the moniker, the upcoming Pro model is expected to come with upgraded specifications over the existing base model. The company has so far teased many details about the Realme GT 5 Pro. It has also confirmed several key specifications of the phone.

In a Weibo post, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will launch in China on December 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The poster shared in the teaser shows a large circular camera module but reveals no further details about the upcoming handset or its design. Another post from the company noted that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with an OV64B periscope telephoto sensor. Realme terms the upcoming handset as the “telephoto king” (translated).

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset will offer up to 1TB of inbuilt storage and sport a BOE panel with a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. It will also feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

According to earlier reports, the Realme GT 5 Pro is said to have a 6.78-inch (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) AMOLED display and flaunt a triple rear camera unit. The front camera of the phone may sport a 32-megapixel sensor. It is also tipped to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The base Realme GT 5 launched with 150W and 240W wired fast charging variants, the former carrying a 5,240mAh battery, while the latter packed a 4,600mAh cell. The phone is offered in Flowing Silver Illusion Mirror and Starry Oasis (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 5 (240W)

Realme GT 5 (240W)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 24GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro launch, Realme GT 5 Pro specifications, Realme GT 5 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
