Realme GT 5 Pro launch date has been finally confirmed. The phone is expected to join the Realme GT 5 lineup, the base model of which was launched earlier this year in August with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As per the moniker, the upcoming Pro model is expected to come with upgraded specifications over the existing base model. The company has so far teased many details about the Realme GT 5 Pro. It has also confirmed several key specifications of the phone.

In a Weibo post, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will launch in China on December 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The poster shared in the teaser shows a large circular camera module but reveals no further details about the upcoming handset or its design. Another post from the company noted that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with an OV64B periscope telephoto sensor. Realme terms the upcoming handset as the “telephoto king” (translated).

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset will offer up to 1TB of inbuilt storage and sport a BOE panel with a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. It will also feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support.

According to earlier reports, the Realme GT 5 Pro is said to have a 6.78-inch (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) AMOLED display and flaunt a triple rear camera unit. The front camera of the phone may sport a 32-megapixel sensor. It is also tipped to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The base Realme GT 5 launched with 150W and 240W wired fast charging variants, the former carrying a 5,240mAh battery, while the latter packed a 4,600mAh cell. The phone is offered in Flowing Silver Illusion Mirror and Starry Oasis (translated from Chinese) colour options.

