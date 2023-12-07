Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The latest flagship smartphone from Realme runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offers a palm unlock feature for authentication. The Realme GT 5 Pro shares several features in common with the recently launched OnePlus 12. The smartphone features a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor. The Realme GT 5 Pro is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Realme GT 5 Pro price

Realme GT 5 Pro price is set at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB configuration. The phone also comes in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB model at CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

The latest flagship handset from Realme is currently available for pre-orders in Bright Moon, Red Rock, and Starry Night (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in China starting December 14. Details about the availability of the Realme GT 5 Pro in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 5 Pro runs on Android 14 based realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 94.2 percent screen to body ratio, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the flagship smartphone has the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with an Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset is equipped with a 12,000 sq mm "3VC vapour chamber iceberg cooling" system with a 3,6132 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management during gaming. The thermal conductivity is claimed to reduce the CPU core temperature to a maximum of 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Realme GT 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Realme GT 5 Pro. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies and video chats. The handset offers up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the new Realme GT 5 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, distance sensor, geomagnetic, gyroscope, and light sensor. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res and Dolby audio certification. It offers a palm unlocking feature that allows users to unlock the phone using their hands, along with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT 5 Pro is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery along with with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It measures 161x75.06x9.23mm and weighs around 224 grams.

The recently launched OnePlus 12 also runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has an AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also has the same 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera. You can read more details about the flagship smartphone here.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.