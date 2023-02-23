Technology News
Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 Pro series' Dynamic Island notification system could soon make its way to an Android phone.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2023 19:02 IST
Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme's Mini Capsule could be slightly bigger and wider than the Dynamic Island

Highlights
  The Dynamic Island was first introduced by Apple on the iPhone 14 Pro ser
  A leaked video shows Realme's Mini Capsule showing a phone's charging sta
  Realme's upcoming C-series smartphone could debut the Mini Capsule

Realme is reportedly working on developing a front-facing display notch module that appears to be similar to the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro series. Apple was the first to introduce such a functional camera cutout module with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup last September. Ever since the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker unveiled the Dynamic Island, the feature has been widely tipped to be mimicked by Android smartphone manufacturers. The latest rumour seems to suggest that Realme could be among the first brands to develop its own take on Apple's Dynamic Island.

Tipster Steve H. Mcfly (@onleaks) leaked the design of the "Realme Mini Capsule" in collaboration with SmartPrix. Realme is reportedly working on replicating the Dynamic Island feature found on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The video leaked by the tipster shows how the purported Mini Capsule could work on an upcoming Realme device.

The images and video shared by the tipster seem to suggest that Realme's Mini Capsule will be slightly bigger and wider than the Dynamic Island seen on Apple's iPhone 14 series. However, it will collapse into a much smaller circular hole-punch camera cutout, as per the leaked video.

The new feature that is said to be in development was previously teased on Twitter by Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme. However, the tweet was later deleted, as per the report.

The latest report goes a step further than suggesting the development of the feature and hints at the feature in action on a Realme-branded device. The video shows the functional cutout being utilised to display charging status through animations and colours that seem to change depending on the level of the battery.

The purported Realme Mini Capsule could also offer support for other features besides expanding to reveal charging information, as per the report.

Last September, the company launched a 'realme Island – Creators Challenge' contest on its community forum, seeking design ideas for a version of Apple's Dynamic Island on Android phones. The company's community post was updated in October with winners of the contest.

It is important to note that Realme is yet to provide any official confirmation regarding the development or deployment of the Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule feature. The feature could eventually offer additional functionality, displaying notifications, and controlling music playback, similar to the Dynamic Island on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Realme, Mini Capsule, Dynamic Island
Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
