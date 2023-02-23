Realme is reportedly working on developing a front-facing display notch module that appears to be similar to the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro series. Apple was the first to introduce such a functional camera cutout module with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup last September. Ever since the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker unveiled the Dynamic Island, the feature has been widely tipped to be mimicked by Android smartphone manufacturers. The latest rumour seems to suggest that Realme could be among the first brands to develop its own take on Apple's Dynamic Island.

Tipster Steve H. Mcfly (@onleaks) leaked the design of the "Realme Mini Capsule" in collaboration with SmartPrix. Realme is reportedly working on replicating the Dynamic Island feature found on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The video leaked by the tipster shows how the purported Mini Capsule could work on an upcoming Realme device.

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future...😵‍💫



So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme's #MiniCapsule in action...😏



Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 22, 2023

The images and video shared by the tipster seem to suggest that Realme's Mini Capsule will be slightly bigger and wider than the Dynamic Island seen on Apple's iPhone 14 series. However, it will collapse into a much smaller circular hole-punch camera cutout, as per the leaked video.

The new feature that is said to be in development was previously teased on Twitter by Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme. However, the tweet was later deleted, as per the report.

The latest report goes a step further than suggesting the development of the feature and hints at the feature in action on a Realme-branded device. The video shows the functional cutout being utilised to display charging status through animations and colours that seem to change depending on the level of the battery.

The purported Realme Mini Capsule could also offer support for other features besides expanding to reveal charging information, as per the report.

Last September, the company launched a 'realme Island – Creators Challenge' contest on its community forum, seeking design ideas for a version of Apple's Dynamic Island on Android phones. The company's community post was updated in October with winners of the contest.

It is important to note that Realme is yet to provide any official confirmation regarding the development or deployment of the Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule feature. The feature could eventually offer additional functionality, displaying notifications, and controlling music playback, similar to the Dynamic Island on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones.

