Realme 13 Pro+ Camera AI Features Tested: Impressive

You get a couple of AI features for the cameras.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 July 2024 09:17 IST
Realme 13 Pro+ Camera AI Features Tested: Impressive

Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro series is launching in India on July 30
  • The Realme 13 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 primary camera
  • It gets a 50-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom
The Realme 13 Pro series is set to launch in India and globally on July 30. The lineup will include the Realme 13 Pro and the 13 Pro+. Realme has been teasing the phones on social media and has also given away some details. At an event in Thailand earlier this month, the company showcased the AI features on the Realme 13 Pro series that'll help enhance the camera.

We got to try out one of the phones ahead of launch and test out the AI camera features. Below, I'll be talking about the AI Eraser and the AI Ultra Clarity features specifically. I'll be sharing some before and after photos of the tools in action to see how well they perform. While I cannot give you more details about the phone, I can tell you that I used the Realme 13 Pro+ to test the AI features.

Realme 13 Pro+ Cameras

Before talking about the AI features, I'll talk briefly about the camera hardware. The Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup that's an upgrade in some ways over last year's 12 Pro+. The new phone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 primary rear camera with an f/1.88 and OIS. Another 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor performs telephoto duties with 3x optical zoom support. Now, Realme says that this is a periscope camera, but I did not find any periscope contraption for the lens system. Finally, there's an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera as well.

I won't talk about the camera performance as such since that'll be available in our full review. However, I clicked a lot of pictures on the phone and tried out the AI Eraser and the AI Ultra Clarity tools. Realme has used the term ‘HyperImage+' for the camera system and stated that the AI features make the output better. Let's find out.

Realme 13 Pro+ AI Eraser Feature

The Realme 13 Pro+ comes with an AI Eraser feature that's common in most flagship phones these days. Google was one of the first to widely popularise it via their Pixel phones. I tested the feature on multiple photos, and I must say, the results were pretty good. More than the results, I loved the animation that happens when AI erases. You feel like Thanos evaporating life form in Avengers: Infinity War.

Anyway, the results are pretty good, like I said, the AI manages to remove most things in one go. Sometimes it does take 2-3 tries to get rid of objects and people. I tried the tool on people as well as plenty of other objects, such as vehicles, plants, and more. It worked flawlessly most of the time. However, you do need an active internet connection to use the feature. Check out some samples below.

AI Eraser feature on Realme 13 Pro+ [Tap to Expand]

 

Realme 13 Pro+ AI Ultra Clarity Feature

Next, the AI Ultra Clarity feature on the Realme 13 Pro+ is claimed to ‘enhance the resolution and increase the clarity' of blurry photos. Once again, I tried this feature on the phone with zoomed-in shots in 6x and 10x digital zoom and found it to be somewhat effective in improving clarity. See some examples below.

AI Ultra Clarity works most of the time. [Tap to Expand]

 

I found the AI Ultra Clarity feature to mostly remove all the noise from an image. However, when it comes to making a blurry image clearer, removing noise doesn't do a lot. Zoomed-in images of text were less readable after the AI did its work. In some instances, this did work well and produced a cleaner image, but most of the time, the difference wasn't massive.

The AI tag for the camera on the Realme 13 Pro+ is not simply there because ‘AI' is a buzzword in the industry right now. The features do work, and I found them to be just as impressive as something you'd find on Google's Magic Eraser or Samsung's Galaxy AI.

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro AI, Realme 13 Pro Camera AI
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360.
