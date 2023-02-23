Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the only tablet from the company to carry an IP rating.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 18:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series was launched in February 2022

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series will succeed Galaxy Tab S8 series
  • It is said to be launched in the second half of the year
  • There is no official confirmation on the Galaxy Tab S9 series so far

Samsung launched its flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S8 series in February 2022 and now the company is gearing up for its successor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series. While there have been no details on the purported flagship tablet so far, a recent report has suggested one of the major specifications that many of the existing Samsung tablets are lacking. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to come with IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung might bring the IP67 rating for water resistance on its upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The feature has been long-awaited on Samsung's high-end tablets. Even the Galaxy Tab S8 series that was launched last year lacked this feature.

So far, only the Galaxy Tab Active 3 carried an IP rating. It was launched in 2020 with an IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

Notably, these are just speculations and any official confirmation on the Galaxy Tab S9 series is yet to be announced. Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship tablet sometime in the second half of this year.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India in February 2022 alongside the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises of three models - Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Apart from the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the other tablets in the series came with an improved S Pen. The tablets run Android 12-based One UI 4 and have been updated to the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in November 2022. The update is said to bring better performance, new software features, and new UI design along with improved privacy and security.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S9 tablets, Galaxy S8 tablets
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
Featured video of the day
Samsung's Experiential Store

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  6. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger Display, New Design Features: Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  8. YouTube Could Bring This Enhanced Bitrate Video Quality for Premium Users
  9. Foxconn-Vedanta to Open India's First Semiconductor Facility in Dholera
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flex, Galaxy Z Tab, Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Tipped to Launch in 2024
  2. Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
  3. Steam Reveals Major Sales and Fests Schedule for 2023: The Full List
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
  5. Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
  6. Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
  7. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms
  8. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest
  9. Global Smartwatch Shipments Rose by 12 Percent YoY in 2022; Noise, Fire-Boltt in Top 5: Counterpoint Research
  10. Apple Reportedly Makes Advances in Developing Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.