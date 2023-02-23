Samsung launched its flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S8 series in February 2022 and now the company is gearing up for its successor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series. While there have been no details on the purported flagship tablet so far, a recent report has suggested one of the major specifications that many of the existing Samsung tablets are lacking. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to come with IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung might bring the IP67 rating for water resistance on its upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The feature has been long-awaited on Samsung's high-end tablets. Even the Galaxy Tab S8 series that was launched last year lacked this feature.

So far, only the Galaxy Tab Active 3 carried an IP rating. It was launched in 2020 with an IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

Notably, these are just speculations and any official confirmation on the Galaxy Tab S9 series is yet to be announced. Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship tablet sometime in the second half of this year.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India in February 2022 alongside the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises of three models - Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Apart from the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the other tablets in the series came with an improved S Pen. The tablets run Android 12-based One UI 4 and have been updated to the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in November 2022. The update is said to bring better performance, new software features, and new UI design along with improved privacy and security.

