Realme Watch S2 Design, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of July 30 Launch; Colour Options Teased

Realme Watch S2 is confirmed to feature an AI-powered voice assistant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch S2 will come with a stainless steel body

  • Realme Watch S2 will come with more than 110 preset sports modes
  • The smartwatch will come with ChatGPT-backed Personal Assistance
  • The upcoming Realme Watch S2 will have an IP68 rated build
Realme Watch S2 is set to launch in India on July 30, alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G series. The smartphone lineup includes the standard Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. The company has teased the design and confirmed a few camera details of the handsets. Ahead of the launch event, Realme has revealed the Watch S2 design and confirmed some key details including battery specifications. The colour options of the upcoming smartwatch have also been teased.

Realme Watch S2 Design

The Realme Watch S2 will sport a round dial and have a stainless steel body. A recent promotional image shared by the company on X shows the smartwatch with blue and grey silicone straps alongside the metal chain strap. The right edge of the Realme Watch S2 appears to have a crown and an additional button.

Pre-orders for the smart wearable have been live on the Realme India website since July 19 and customers can purchase the device in advance until July 28. Buyers need to pay Rs. 200 to avail of the Early Access pass and will receive Rs. 700 off on the final price of the smartwatch.

Realme Watch S2 Features

The Realme Watch S2 is confirmed to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and therefore, claimed to be fit for use during sports or regular a chores that involve the use of water.

The company has also revealed that the Realme Watch S2 will be backed by a 380mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life with AI-powered optimisations. The smartwatch is confirmed to support 110 preset sports modes.

Previously, the company has announced that the Realme Watch S2 will come with AI-backed Personal Assistance powered by ChatGPT including an AI voice assistant. Earlier leaks have also claimed that the watch will offer Bluetooth calling support.

Further reading: Realme Watch S2, Realme Watch S2 India launch, Realme Watch S2 design, Realme Watch S2 specifications, Realme
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
