Realme Narzo N61 will launch next week in India, the company confirmed via a media invite and an X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday. The Chinese tech brand has revealed the design and specifications of the upcoming phone via social media posts. The latest Narzo series smartphone is confirmed to feature an IP54 rating. The Realme Narzo N61 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon. Other smartphones launched by the company include the Realme Narzo N63 and Realme Narzo N65 5G.

The launch of Realme Narzo N61 will take place at 12:00pm IST on July 29. Realme has teased the design and specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen in black and blue colour options with a dual rear camera setup. It will go on sale via Amazon like other Narzo series siblings — Realme Narzo N65 5G and Narzo 70 series.

The Realme Narzo N61 is confirmed to come with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water splashes. It will offer ArmorShell Protection and is claimed to have obtained TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certificate.

Like the latest Realme Narzo N65 5G, the upcoming Realme Narzo N61 is confirmed to feature a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certification for smooth performance. It also offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature to ensure flawless operations while using the device with wet hands.

Realme Narzo N63 is the latest Narzo series offering in India. It was unveiled last month with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset. It boasts 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB on inbuilt storage.

The affordable Realme Narzo N63 has a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It also offers IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

