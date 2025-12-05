Technology News
Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts

Xiaomi 17S Pro is expected to run on Xiaomi’s second-generation XRing chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 17:59 IST
Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15S Pro remained exclusive to the Chinese market

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15S Pro was released in May this year
  • New model could be the final addition to the Xiaomi 17 lineup
  • Xiaomi 15S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED LTPO display
The Xiaomi 15S Pro was launched by the company earlier this year, with its in-house 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset. Now, a tipster claims that Xiaomi is working on a successor to the handset, which could arrive as the Xiaomi 17S Pro. The upcoming smartphone is likely to ship with a second-generation XRING chip. The Xiaomi 15S Pro featured a Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packed a 6,100mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless fast charging.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo offered clues about the Xiaomi 17S Pro. The tipster claimed that Xiaomi's S series will continue its usual release cycle, suggesting the Xiaomi 17S Pro is on track for a 2026 launch.

xiaomi smartpikachu weibo Xiaomi 17S Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Xiaomi 17S Pro will be positioned as a successor to the Xiaomi 15S Pro and is expected to be the final addition to the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Currently, the Xiaomi 17 series includes the Xiaomi 17Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro models. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be announced later this month.

The Xiaomi 17S Pro is anticipated to run on Xiaomi's second-generation XRING chipset, potentially dubbed XRING 02. Like its predecessor, the new model is unlikely to land in global markets outside China.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Price, Specifications

To recall, the Xiaomi 15S Pro was released in May this year with the XRING 01 chipset and a price tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. 

The Xiaomi 15S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi's Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It sports a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 primary sensor, accompanied by two 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro packs a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Nithya P Nair
