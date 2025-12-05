The Xiaomi 15S Pro was launched by the company earlier this year, with its in-house 3nm 10-core XRING 01 chipset. Now, a tipster claims that Xiaomi is working on a successor to the handset, which could arrive as the Xiaomi 17S Pro. The upcoming smartphone is likely to ship with a second-generation XRING chip. The Xiaomi 15S Pro featured a Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packed a 6,100mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless fast charging.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo offered clues about the Xiaomi 17S Pro. The tipster claimed that Xiaomi's S series will continue its usual release cycle, suggesting the Xiaomi 17S Pro is on track for a 2026 launch.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Xiaomi 17S Pro will be positioned as a successor to the Xiaomi 15S Pro and is expected to be the final addition to the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Currently, the Xiaomi 17 series includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro models. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be announced later this month.

The Xiaomi 17S Pro is anticipated to run on Xiaomi's second-generation XRING chipset, potentially dubbed XRING 02. Like its predecessor, the new model is unlikely to land in global markets outside China.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Price, Specifications

To recall, the Xiaomi 15S Pro was released in May this year with the XRING 01 chipset and a price tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi's Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It sports a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 primary sensor, accompanied by two 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 15S Pro packs a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.