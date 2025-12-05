Technology News
English Edition
Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications

Poco C85 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco C85 5G will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Poco C85 5G is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco C85 5G will measure 7.99mm in thickness
  • The phone will feature a dual-tone rear panel
Poco C85 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 9. Ahead of its much-anticipated debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the phone's display size, resolution, and refresh rate. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset, which recently went live, suggests that it will be sold in the country via Flipkart in three colourways. It is teased to measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Poco C85 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over 106 hours of music playback.

Poco C85 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed that the upcoming Poco C85 5G will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 810 nits of peak brightness, and HD+ resolution. Moreover, the Poco C85 5G microsite on Flipkart has been updated to confirm that the phone's screen will ship with multiple TUV certifications, including Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian. It will also feature a 200 percent Super Volume Mode for improved outdoor listening.

As previously mentioned, the Poco C85 5G will launch in India on December 9 at 12pm IST. The China-based tech firm has already confirmed that the Poco C85 5G will be offered in India in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black colourways. On the front, it is teased to sport a water drop-style notch display, which will house the selfie camera.

The Poco C85 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over 29 hours of “social media” browsing, more than 16 hours of Instagram Reels scrolling, over 106 hours of music playback, and more than 23 hours of WhatsApp messaging.

It will also support 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging, allowing the phone to be charged from 1 percent to 50 percent in about 28 minutes. For optics, it will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary AI camera.

Reports suggest that the Poco C85 5G will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which might feature two Arm Cortex A76 cores and six Arm Cortex A55 cores, delivering a 2.20GHz peak clock speed. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 16.

Comments

Poco C85 5G, Poco C85 5G specifications, Poco C85 5G display, Poco C85 5G India launch, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025

