Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max to Feature 1.5K OLED Screens, 100W Charging Support, Tipster Claims

Both Poco X8 Pro models are tipped to ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 February 2026 10:01 IST
The Poco X8 Pro is the purported successor to the Poco X7 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro, Pro Max are tipped with 1.5K 120Hz OLED screens
  • The Poco X8 Pro may be powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip
  • IP69K ingress protection is also reportedly included on both models
The Poco X8 series is rumoured to launch soon in global markets as the successor to the 2025 Poco X7 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, specifications of the Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max models have surfaced in a fresh leak. According to a tipster, the purported handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand will feature 1.5K 120Hz OLED screens, up to IP69K ingress protection ratings, and up to 100W fast charging support.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications Leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared leaked specifications of the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in a post on X. Beginning with the former, it is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness (HBM), and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. The Poco phone is also said to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security and an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ingress protection rating.

Under the hood, the purported handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, coupled with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It may ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, and NFC.

In the camera department, the Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is said to sport a 20-megapixel OV20B front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The purported handset is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

Moving on, the Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to come with a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED screen with the same refresh rate, HBM brightness, and PWM dimming rate as the X8 Pro. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, paired with an Immortalis-G925 MC12 and similar RAM and storage type as the Pro variant.

While the purported handset is tipped to be equipped with the same 50-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle rear camera setup, the main sensor is said to be Light Hunter 600, with OIS support. The front-facing camera, however, could be the same as the X8 Pro.

In terms of features, the tipster claims that Poco X8 Pro Max will have dual stereo speakers, LHDC 5.0 support, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It is tipped to measure 8.15mm in thickness and tip the scales at about 219g. The handset could pack an 8,500mAh battery with same charging and reverse charging speeds as the Poco X8 Pro.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Series, Poco
