Samsung appears to be readying the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 to be launched in India. The company has yet to reveal an official launch date for the new Galaxy A series smartphones, but a new leak reveals the launch timeline and core specifications. Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are tipped to feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are said to run on Exynos chipsets and sport a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 smartphones appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Specifications (Expected)

On X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in March in India. Both phones are said to feature full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz resolution, 12-megapixel selfie cameras and 5,000mAh battery units with 45W charging support. The Galaxy A57 is tipped to boast a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy A37 is said to offer a 6.7-inch panel.

The Galaxy A57 is tipped to run on an Exynos 1680 chipset. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It is tipped to offer an IP68-rated build and could measure 6.9mm in thickness. It is likely to weigh 182 grams

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is said to feature an Exynos 1480 chipset and an IP67-rated build. The rear camera unit of the phone could include a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

Additionally, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have been listed on the IMDA certification website, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. The Galaxy A37 is listed with model number A376B/DS, while the Galaxy A57 bears model number SM-A576B/DS. The “DS” suffix in the model number indicates dual-SIM support.

Photo Credit: IMDA

The IMDA listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, but it confirms support for 5G, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity options.