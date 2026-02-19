Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy A37 is said to feature an Exynos 1480 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A37 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A36 (above)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 leaked online
  • The Galaxy A57 is tipped to boast a 6.6-inch screen
  • The Galaxy A57 is said to run on the Exynos 1680 chipset
Advertisement

Samsung appears to be readying the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 to be launched in India. The company has yet to reveal an official launch date for the new Galaxy A series smartphones, but a new leak reveals the launch timeline and core specifications. Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are tipped to feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are said to run on Exynos chipsets and sport a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 smartphones appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Specifications (Expected)

On X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in March in India. Both phones are said to feature full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz resolution, 12-megapixel selfie cameras and 5,000mAh battery units with 45W charging support. The Galaxy A57 is tipped to boast a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy A37 is said to offer a 6.7-inch panel.

The Galaxy A57 is tipped to run on an Exynos 1680 chipset. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It is tipped to offer an IP68-rated build and could measure 6.9mm in thickness. It is likely to weigh 182 grams

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is said to feature an Exynos 1480 chipset and an IP67-rated build. The rear camera unit of the phone could include a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

Additionally, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have been listed on the IMDA certification website, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. The Galaxy A37 is listed with model number A376B/DS, while the Galaxy A57 bears model number SM-A576B/DS. The “DS” suffix in the model number indicates dual-SIM support.

samsung imda Samsung

Photo Credit: IMDA

 

The IMDA listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, but it confirms support for 5G, Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  4. Pine Labs Partners OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  5. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  6. New JioHotstar Feature: Use ChatGPT to Discover Live Sports and Shows
  7. Qubo Dashcam Trio Review
  8. AI Impact Summit: HMD, Sarvam AI to Bring Chatbot to Feature Phones
  9. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  3. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  4. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  6. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
  7. Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant
  9. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
  10. OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »