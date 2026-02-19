The Nothing Phone 4a series is scheduled to be launched early next month. In recent weeks, specifications of the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have surfaced, courtesy of the rumour mill. A recent report has once again shed light on what the successor to the Phone 3a series could offer. Both handsets are expected to share the same battery, chipset, and one of the cameras, while the implementation of the Glyph interface and colour options will differ.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications Leak

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Nothing Phone 4a will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to offer a 1.5K resolution and slim bezels, similar to its predecessor. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

The processor is expected to be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The upcoming Phone 4a is likely to run Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone 4a will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary camera is tipped to be an-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while the third camera could be a 50-megapixel telephoto unit, supporting 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset may feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. Wireless charging support has not been mentioned in the leak. It is said to come with an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating. The Nothing Phone 4a could be offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

Per previous reports, the standard Phone 4a may cost $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and onboard storage configuration, and the Pro model may be priced at $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

Nothing will host a launch event on March 5, a day after the “Special Apple experience” that is set to take place in London, New York, and Shanghai. The brand has teased the launch of the Phone 4a series on its social media handles, as well as through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.