Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface

The upcoming Phone 4a is likely to run Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 February 2026 14:45 IST
Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4a series is the upcoming successor to the Phone 3a lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched on March 5
  • The Phone 4a is reported to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • It may pack a 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging
The Nothing Phone 4a series is scheduled to be launched early next month. In recent weeks, specifications of the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have surfaced, courtesy of the rumour mill. A recent report has once again shed light on what the successor to the Phone 3a series could offer. Both handsets are expected to share the same battery, chipset, and one of the cameras, while the implementation of the Glyph interface and colour options will differ.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications Leak

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Nothing Phone 4a will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to offer a 1.5K resolution and slim bezels, similar to its predecessor. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

The processor is expected to be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The upcoming Phone 4a is likely to run Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone 4a will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary camera is tipped to be an-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while the third camera could be a 50-megapixel telephoto unit, supporting 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset may feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. Wireless charging support has not been mentioned in the leak. It is said to come with an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating. The Nothing Phone 4a could be offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

Per previous reports, the standard Phone 4a may cost $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and onboard storage configuration, and the Pro model may be priced at $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

Nothing will host a launch event on March 5, a day after the “Special Apple experience” that is set to take place in London, New York, and Shanghai. The brand has teased the launch of the Phone 4a series on its social media handles, as well as through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Launch, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
