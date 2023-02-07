Technology News

Realme V30 and Realme V30T are expected to launch on February 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme V30, Realme V30T will get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Realme V30 series run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0
  • These handsets feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Realme V30 series get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme V30 series is expected to debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 5 on February 9. However, it appears that the Realme V30 and Realme V30T have been listed on the company's official China site ahead of launch. The listings have revealed the specifications and pricing information of these handsets. Both of these Realme smartphones appear to boast similar specifications. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme V30 and Realm V30T sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 600 nits of peak brightness.

Realme V30, Realme V30T price

The Realme V30 has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,500). Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Meanwhile, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme V30T is also priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model goes for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Both of these Realme smartphones come in Dark Night and Dawn gold colours.

Realme V30, Realme V30T specifications

Both Realme V30 and Realme V30T seem to feature similar specifications. They get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, they pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. There is also DRE storage expansion technology that can provide up to 6GB of additional virtual memory.

In the camera department, these Realme smartphones get a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The handsets also sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme V30 and Realm V30T are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to last for up to 20 hours of video playback.

These Realme handsets boot Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. They measure 8.1mm thin and weigh about 186g, as per the company. Both these Realme smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and come with face recognition technology.

The differences between these two models are currently not clear. However, we can expect more information to be unveiled when they launch alongside the Realme GT Neo 5 on February 9.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme V30

Realme V30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Realme V30T

Realme V30T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Realme V30, Realme V30 price, Realme V30 specifications, Realme V30T
Comment
 
 

