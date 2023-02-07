Realme V30 series is expected to debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 5 on February 9. However, it appears that the Realme V30 and Realme V30T have been listed on the company's official China site ahead of launch. The listings have revealed the specifications and pricing information of these handsets. Both of these Realme smartphones appear to boast similar specifications. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Realme V30 and Realm V30T sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 600 nits of peak brightness.

Realme V30, Realme V30T price

The Realme V30 has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,500). Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Meanwhile, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme V30T is also priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model goes for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Both of these Realme smartphones come in Dark Night and Dawn gold colours.

Realme V30, Realme V30T specifications

Both Realme V30 and Realme V30T seem to feature similar specifications. They get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, they pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. There is also DRE storage expansion technology that can provide up to 6GB of additional virtual memory.

In the camera department, these Realme smartphones get a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The handsets also sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme V30 and Realm V30T are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to last for up to 20 hours of video playback.

These Realme handsets boot Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. They measure 8.1mm thin and weigh about 186g, as per the company. Both these Realme smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and come with face recognition technology.

The differences between these two models are currently not clear. However, we can expect more information to be unveiled when they launch alongside the Realme GT Neo 5 on February 9.

