Motorola Partners With Vi to Offer 5G Services on All Compatible Phones in India: All Details

Motorola has tested 3350 to 3400MHz bands in New Delhi.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 February 2023 14:47 IST


Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola introduces the 5G services on its phones in late November 2022

  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, G62 5G and others will get 5G support
  • The company has also tested Vi 5G services for India
  • Motorola will offer 5G bands between 11 to 13 on its smartphones

Motorola has announced a partnership with Vi to offer 5G services on all its compatible smartphones in India. The smartphone company enabled 5G connectivity on all of its 5G capable handsets in November 2022 with Airtel 5G services, except Moto Razr 5G. However, now the company is all set to offer 5G support with Vi. The company has already tested 3350 to 3400MHz bands in New Delhi. It will offer 5G bands between 11 to 13 on its smartphones.

Motorola in its press release said that it will offer 5G connectivity across its fifth-generation smartphone portfolio. The smartphone company has already tested its latest smartphones on Vi 5G spectrum bands between 3350 and 3400MHz in New Delhi. Vi is offering 5G support only in Delhi. Meanwhile, Airtel 5G services are already available on Motorola phones, except for Moto Razr 5G. The company will offer 5G support between 11 to 13 bands on its smartphones.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the list of Motorola phones getting the Vi 5G service includes Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G71 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51, Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, Moto G71 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

Last month, OnePlus also announced support for 5G networks on all its recently launched smartphones in India. The smartphone manufacturer has enabled 5G support on all of its compatible handsets launched since 2020. The list includes the company's most affordable phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, to flagship phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. All smartphones launched since the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord in 2020, can connect to 5G networks from Airtel and Jio 5G services.

The company also tested Vi's 5G network on compatible devices in New Delhi. All OnePlus users who own a 5G handset will be able to access 5G services, according to the company. 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, 5G, India, Vi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score, CPU Throttling Test Details Surface Online
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops


