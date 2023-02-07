Technology News

Realme GT Neo 5 Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 144Hz Display, Sony IMX890 Camera

Realme GT Neo 5 is set to launch in China on February 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme GT Neo 5 will use AG Glass technology for the rear panel

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It will get two variants with 240W, 150W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • The Realme GT Neo 5 will sport LED flash module, RGB light on the back

Realme GT Neo 5 is scheduled to make its debut in China on February 9. In the build-up to its launch, Realme has revealed several key aspects of this upcoming flagship smartphone. It has now been confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will be Sony IMX890 main sensor, along with features like optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Turbo RAW. The company has already revealed that this phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In a recent Weibo post, Realme revealed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will have an AMOLED flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display will also support 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. Past reports have suggested that this smartphone will have a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

In addition, the Realme GT Neo 5 is confirmed to feature a Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS support. It will also come with a Turbo Raw feature that will allow users to capture RAW photos using the main camera. A RAW file is a digital image file that stores unprocessed or minimally processed data from the image sensor.

Realme has also revealed that this upcoming handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Its rear panel will use AG Glass technology and offer a matte finish. It will also sport an LED flash module and RGB light on the back. It will support 240W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It will also come with another variant that will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 150W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 will come equipped with a 6,580 square millimetre layer of graphene micro-nano cavity phase change material and a 4,500 square millimetre 3D tempered vapour cooling chamber for efficient heat dissipation.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme
