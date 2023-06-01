Redmi Note 12 5G powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC was launched in India in January alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Now, the handset is available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country through Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 12 5G was introduced for Rs. 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, it is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999. There is additional cashback for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and EMI transactions. The Redmi Note 12 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Amazon and Mi.com have listed the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 12 5G for Rs. 16,999. The e-commerce company is offering up to Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases made using ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. This will bring the price down to Rs. 14,999. Additionally, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,800.

Customers making purchases using HDFC credit cards, EMI transactions, and ICICI net banking transactions can avail of Rs. 2,000 instant discount from Mi.com. Further, the company is providing Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus for Redmi and Xiaomi phones. This would further sweeten the deal to Rs. 12,999.

Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 12 5G costs Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 20,999. They can be availed for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively with bank discounts. It is available in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 619 GPU.

A triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 128GB of onboard storage are the other specifications of the Redmi Note 12 5G. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

