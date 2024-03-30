Technology News
HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024 Announced by Xiaomi: See List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones

Xiaomi's rollout of HyperOS continues with 13 devices slated to receive the update in Q2 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2024 16:36 IST
The Xiaomi 14 (pictured) runs on HyperOS out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • HyperOS was first rolled out in India on February 29
  • The update is set to roll out to more devices in Q2 2024
  • Xiaomi's HyperOS skin is based on Google's Android 14 operating system
HyperOS — Xiaomi's new skin for Android smartphones — has been rolled out to several eligible smartphone models since the update was released in the country at the end of February. The company has now announced the next phase of the HyperOS update to eligible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and tablets in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker's new handsets, smart home devices, and electric vehicles — such as the new Xiaomi SU7 — are all expected to run on HyperOS.

The company shared its HyperOS rollout plan for Q2 2024 via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The list of eligible smartphones includes the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11iXiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T ProMi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, Redmi K50iRedmi 12Redmi 11 Prime, along with the Redmi 13C series and Redmi Note 11 series. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will also be updated to HyperOS, according to the firm.

When the HyperOS update arrives for these Xiaomi and Redmi devices, users should see improvements to system performance, task switching, and message delivery. Meanwhile, the amount of inbuilt storage taken up by the system has also been reduced, according to the company. Even tasks like downloading and installing over-the-air (OTA) updates are said to take less space and complete much faster than MIUI 14.

You also get access to lock screen customisations after updating to HyperOS, while the control centre, icons, and fonts have been revamped. New productivity features like a Workstation Mode (for tablets) and interconnectivity features — including the ability to view your phone's screen via your tablet. Using the Xiaomi Smart Hub, you can see individual smart home devices and control them.

The company said that it has already rolled out the HyperOS update to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 13 series of smartphones along with other Redmi phones. Both the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Pad have also been updated by the company. More handsets and tablets are expected to get the HyperOS update later this year.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
