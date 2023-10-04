Technology News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know

The 2023 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starts on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 15:09 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (pictured) has a 200-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series was released earlier this year in January
  • The lineup included a base, a pro and a top-of-the-line pro+ model
  • The company also launched a Redmi Note 12 4G handset
Flipkart and Amazon, two of India's biggest e-commerce sites, are ready to start with the biggest sales of the year. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival, starting on October 8, will offer discounts on a wide range of items including smartphones. Flipkart has revealed some deals that will be offered on a few Redmi handsets during the sale. Most of these deals listed are inclusive of bank offers other than the specified sale discount. In this article, we list all the deals confirmed by Flipkart till now, starting from budget phones to flagship models.

Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi 12 and Redmi 11 Prime available with discounts

Redmi Note 12 series, including the base Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, was introduced earlier this year in January. At launch, the price of the models started from Rs. 17,999, Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. A Redmi Note 12 4G model, unveiled later in March, was marked at Rs. 14,999.

According to teasers shared by Flipkart, the 4G model of the Redmi Note 12 will be available for a price as low as Rs. 10,999 with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 1,000. It claims to offer the “most affordable” 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED panel and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC powers it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is offered in Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold colour options.

The 5G base model of the Redmi Note 12 will be available for purchase at Rs. 13,999 during the upcoming Flipkart sale. Apart from the sale discount, this price includes all other bank offers. Customers can also opt for an EMI option and buy the phone starting in monthly instalments of Rs. 2,334. Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and shares battery details with its 4G counterpart.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will also be offered at a discounted price at the 2023 Big Billions Day Sale. The lowered price is yet to be confirmed. But Flipkart claims that with the offer price, it will be the only handset under Rs. 20,000 with a Sony IMX766 sensor. This model, offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black colourways, features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The pro version supports 67W fast charging with a battery similar to the base model.

The discounted price of the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has also not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to be available at a considerably lower price than its usual market price. The Pro+ model, with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The phone comes with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX primary rear sensor. It packs a relatively smaller 4,980mAh battery but supports 120W wired fast charging.

Moving on to more budget options, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi 12 4G model, which claims to be the “fastest selling” Redmi phone, is also teased to be available at a lowered price during the upcoming Flipkart sale. The exact price is yet to be revealed. The phone comes with a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

Redmi 11 Prime, with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, is confirmed to be priced at Rs. 9,249 during the sale. This price is inclusive of all offers, and Flipkart notes that the model will have limited stock for sale. It will be one of the lowest-priced budget phones in the segment with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ 90Hz IPS display.

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
