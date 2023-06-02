Redmi 12 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Redmi 10 model that was released last year. A tipster shared that the phone was spotted on the Redmi's official Portugal website. The screengrab shared by the tipster suggests the design and the price of the upcoming handset. The leak suggests that the smartphone will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The outgoing Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 12 price (expected)

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared in a tweet a screengrab that showed the Redmi 12 listed on the official Portugal website. The phone is expected to be released in variations of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage options. According to the leaked screenshot, the smartphone will start at EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 18,600). We at Gadgets360 weren't able to verify the listing, so it's best if this is taken with a pinch of salt.

In the image shared by the tipster, the Redmi 12 is seen in three different colour options - Black, Blue, and White.

Redmi 12 seen on the company's Portugal website

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @kacskrz

Redmi 12 specifications, features (expected)

The upcoming Redmi 12 is expected to sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, a triple rear camera unit on the smartphone is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. In the image shared, two camera units can be seen placed vertically in the upper left corner of the back panel, beside which there is a smaller camera unit accompanied by an LED flash unit. The front camera is tipped to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor, housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Redmi 12 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It is also said to support NFC and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. For security, the phone is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to weigh 198.5 grams and measure 168.60 x 76.28mm x 8.17mm in size.

