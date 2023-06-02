Redmi K50i is now available at a discounted price in India. The smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC was launched in the country in July 2022. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is backed by a 5,080mAh battery that comes with 67W wired fast charging support. The company announced on Thursday that the phone is now offered at a discounted price with cashback offers.

Redmi K50i price in India, availability

The Redmi K-series smartphone was launched in India with two storage variants. The base 6GB + 128GB Redmi K50i option was priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was marked at Rs. 28,999. On Thursday, Redmi India announced on Twitter that the Redmi K50i is now offered in the country at the lowest-ever price, starting at Rs. 18,999, which is presumably for the base variant. The price of the higher storage configuration has not yet been confirmed.

Redmi has added that ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of up to Rs. 1,500 instant cashback offers on the phone if they used those cards during the time of purchase for this sale. It is listed both on the company's India website and on Amazon.

The handset is available in three colour options - Phantom Black, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black.

Redmi K50i specifications, features

Sporting a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen, the Redmi K50i offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 270Hz, a peak brightness level of 650 nits, and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by an octa-core 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Redmi K50i runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top out-of-the-box.

A triple rear camera unit on the Redmi K50i includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro shooter, alongside an elliptical LED flash unit, placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel sensor for the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Redmi K50i 5G is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.55mm audio jack. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity. Weighing 200 grams, the phone measures 163.64mm x 74.29mm x 8.87mm in size.

