Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India

Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India

The Redmi K50i is now available for sale starting at Rs. 18,999 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 11:36 IST
Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K50i is offered in Phantom Black, Quick Silver and Stealth Black colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ 144Hz LCD display
  • The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Redmi K50i is now available at a discounted price in India. The smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC was launched in the country in July 2022. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is backed by a 5,080mAh battery that comes with 67W wired fast charging support. The company announced on Thursday that the phone is now offered at a discounted price with cashback offers.

Redmi K50i price in India, availability

The Redmi K-series smartphone was launched in India with two storage variants. The base 6GB + 128GB Redmi K50i option was priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was marked at Rs. 28,999. On Thursday, Redmi India announced on Twitter that the Redmi K50i is now offered in the country at the lowest-ever price, starting at Rs. 18,999, which is presumably for the base variant. The price of the higher storage configuration has not yet been confirmed.

Redmi has added that ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of up to Rs. 1,500 instant cashback offers on the phone if they used those cards during the time of purchase for this sale. It is listed both on the company's India website and on Amazon.

The handset is available in three colour options - Phantom Black, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black.

Redmi K50i specifications, features

Sporting a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen, the Redmi K50i offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 270Hz, a peak brightness level of 650 nits, and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by an octa-core 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Redmi K50i runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top out-of-the-box.

A triple rear camera unit on the Redmi K50i includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro shooter, alongside an elliptical LED flash unit, placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel sensor for the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Redmi K50i 5G is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.55mm audio jack. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity. Weighing 200 grams, the phone measures 163.64mm x 74.29mm x 8.87mm in size.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K50i, Redmi K50i price in India, Redmi K50i Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
RBI Deputy Governor Asks Banks to Gear for Blockchain Future as India Awaits Crypto Rules
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature Same 3x Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S23 Ultra

Related Stories

Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  3. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  4. Here's How Much It Costs Samsung to Make Galaxy S23 Ultra
  5. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  6. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  8. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Here
  10. Why MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Chip Might Debut Without Any 'Little' Cores
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Quest 3 With Upgraded Snapdragon Chipset, Redesigned Touch Plus Controllers Launched
  2. Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety Ella Irwin Says She Has Resigned
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits
  4. Judge Dismisses Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta
  5. Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature Same 3x Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S23 Ultra
  7. Dell Beats Quarterly Estimates After Cost Cuts Despite 20 Percent Drop in Revenue
  8. Google’s Wear OS Adding New Spotify, Notes Tiles Along With Wallet Support for Transit Cards: All the Details
  9. Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan’s First R-Rated Movie in Two Decades
  10. RBI Deputy Governor Asks Banks to Gear for Blockchain Future as India Awaits Crypto Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.