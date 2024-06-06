Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 is now live in India, with discounts and other lucrative offers on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi products including smartphones and tablets. Even home appliances like smart TVs and robotic vacuum cleaners are accessible at lowered rates. Customers of select banks can also avail of additional benefits to further lower the final price of their purchases during the company's ongoing sale event, while customers can also use coupons on Amazon for additional discounts.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Deals, Discounts

The company's flagship Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are being offered at considerable discounts during the ongoing Xiaomi Super Saver Sale. The latest flagship lineup was unveiled in the country in March. The Xiaomi Pad 6, introduced in the country in June 2023, can also be bought at a discount.

Several Redmi products, such as the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi Watch 3 Active, are available at lower effective prices during the sale. You can also get Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smart TVs starting from Rs. 12,599, as well as vacuum cleaners at discounted rates.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Bank Card Offers

ICICI Bank customers can avail of discounts worth up to Rs. 10,000 on select products via credit card transactions or credit card and debit card EMI options. No-cost EMI options as well as instant discount offers of up to Rs. 4,250 on HDFC, OneCard, Citi Bank, and HSBC Bank cards are also available on select items.

Some products can be bought at lowered rates using bank offers and additional coupons via Amazon, while some items are available for purchase through the Xiaomi India website. Special discount coupons are listed on the Amazon product pages of select items. The Xiaomi Super Saver microsite also lists coupon codes that offer up to Rs. 1,000 additional discounts.

Here's a list of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and other personal smart accessories that you can get at discounted prices during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.