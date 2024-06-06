Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More

Customers of select banks can also avail of additional benefits to further lower the price of their purchases during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 14:33 IST
Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More

Xiaomi 14 (pictured) is on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 is currently live in India
  • Several products are being offered at discounted rates during the sale
  • Customers can avail of bank offers in addition to the sale discounts
Advertisement

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 is now live in India, with discounts and other lucrative offers on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi products including smartphones and tablets. Even home appliances like smart TVs and robotic vacuum cleaners are accessible at lowered rates. Customers of select banks can also avail of additional benefits to further lower the final price of their purchases during the company's ongoing sale event, while customers can also use coupons on Amazon for additional discounts.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Deals, Discounts

The company's flagship Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are being offered at considerable discounts during the ongoing Xiaomi Super Saver Sale. The latest flagship lineup was unveiled in the country in March. The Xiaomi Pad 6, introduced in the country in June 2023, can also be bought at a discount.

Several Redmi products, such as the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G and Redmi Watch 3 Active, are available at lower effective prices during the sale. You can also get Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smart TVs starting from Rs. 12,599, as well as vacuum cleaners at discounted rates.

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Bank Card Offers

ICICI Bank customers can avail of discounts worth up to Rs. 10,000 on select products via credit card transactions or credit card and debit card EMI options. No-cost EMI options as well as instant discount offers of up to Rs. 4,250 on HDFC, OneCard, Citi Bank, and HSBC Bank cards are also available on select items.

Some products can be bought at lowered rates using bank offers and additional coupons via Amazon, while some items are available for purchase through the Xiaomi India website. Special discount coupons are listed on the Amazon product pages of select items. The Xiaomi Super Saver microsite also lists coupon codes that offer up to Rs. 1,000 additional discounts.

Here's a list of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and other personal smart accessories that you can get at discounted prices during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Xiaomi 14 Ultra (16GB + 512GB) Rs. 99,999 Rs. 89,999
Xiaomi 14 (12GB + 512GB) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 59,999
Redmi 12 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999
Redmi 13C 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,499
Xiaomi Pad 6 (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 23,999
Redmi Watch 3 Active Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,699
Xiaomi Wireless Powerbank 10000 mAh Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,299
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,999
Xiaomi Smart TV A32 2024 Edition Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,599
Xiaomi Smart TV X 43 2023 Edition Rs. 42,999 Rs. 25,999
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 23,999
 
Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn't legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Supports most 5G bands
  • Full-HD video streaming
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Display could be brighter
  • Soft speaker
  • Poor camera performance
  • Slow charging with packaged charger
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi Watch 3 Active

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, 5ATM water resistance
  • Decent app
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Good for notifications and basic smartwatch functionality
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • Screen could be better
  • Nothing exceptional about it
Read detailed Redmi Watch 3 Active review
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Green
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Wireless Powerbank 10000 mAh, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, Xiaomi Smart TV A32 2024 Edition, Xiaomi Smart TV X 43 2023 Edition, Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43, Redmi, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024, Xiaomi Super Saver Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature

Related Stories

Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Will Now Answer Your Queries With Ella-GPT
  2. YouTube Tests AI Feature to Let You Generate Background Images in Shorts
  3. Intel Details Lunar Lake CPU Architecture, Shares AI Strategy
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Debuts as Vivo's First Foldable in India: See Price
  5. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  6. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Brings Deals on These Smartphones, Tablets
  7. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  9. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
  10. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Keep Might Reportedly Allow Users to Resize App Window on Android
  2. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More
  3. iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant
  4. Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature
  6. US Ether ETF Launch Timing Depends on How Fast Issuers Can Move, SEC Chair Says
  7. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
  8. Nothing Phone 3 to Launch Next Year as CEO Carl Pei Focuses on Personalised AI
  9. Google Maps Doubles Down on Privacy With New On-Device Location Storage: Report
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »