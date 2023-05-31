Technology News
  Xiaomi Reportedly Extends Warranty of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra and Poco X3 Pro: Details

Xiaomi Reportedly Extends Warranty of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra and Poco X3 Pro: Details

Owners of these smartphones can reportedly avail of a two-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 15:27 IST
Xiaomi Reportedly Extends Warranty of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra and Poco X3 Pro: Details

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched in India in March 2021

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max were launched in March 2021
  • Mi 11 Ultra and Poco X3 Pro owners can also avail the extended warranty
  • The extended warranty reportedly covers camera and motherboard issues

Xiaomi has reportedly extended the warranty of a few smartphone models in India. The existing warranty of these smartphones has been extended to two according to details shared by a tipster, who claims that the additional warranty period will be applicable to owners of select Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco branded smartphones. The announcement was reportedly made by the company during an event on Discord, and the smartphone maker is yet to share details about the development via other channels. 

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Debayan Roy, Xiaomi announced during a recent event held on Discord that it was extending the warranty of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra, and Poco X3 Pro in India. Customers will have a two-year warranty from the date of purchase of the smartphone, as per the report.

The report states that the warranties of these phones have been extended due to customers' complaints related to the smartphones' cameras and motherboard. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for comment and will update this story once a response is received.

The extension of the warranty of these smartphones by two years will reportedly cover free repairs or replacements of the previously mentioned smartphones, in connection with issues related to the cameras and motherboards, at no additional cost. Users will need to share their purchase invoice of the smartphone to avail of the extended warranty.

Meanwhile, the report states that smartphones that have been rooted, or sustained physical or liquid damage, or have been tampered in any way, will not be covered by the extended warranty.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched by Xiaomi in India in March 2021, followed by the arrival of the Poco X3 Pro. The Mi 11 Ultra made its debut in the country a month later. Customers can bring their devices to the nearest authorised Xiaomi service centre along with the purchase invoice that includes the IMEI number of the smartphone in order to avail of the extended warranty service, according to the report.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in benchmarks
  • IP53 rating
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Promotional content in MIUI 12
Read detailed Poco X3 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra, Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Xiaomi Partners With Dixon Technologies to Make Mobile Phones in India
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says AI Applications Will Drive Demand for Its Server Business

Xiaomi Reportedly Extends Warranty of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra and Poco X3 Pro: Details
