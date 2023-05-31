Xiaomi has reportedly extended the warranty of a few smartphone models in India. The existing warranty of these smartphones has been extended to two according to details shared by a tipster, who claims that the additional warranty period will be applicable to owners of select Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco branded smartphones. The announcement was reportedly made by the company during an event on Discord, and the smartphone maker is yet to share details about the development via other channels.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Debayan Roy, Xiaomi announced during a recent event held on Discord that it was extending the warranty of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11 Ultra, and Poco X3 Pro in India. Customers will have a two-year warranty from the date of purchase of the smartphone, as per the report.

The report states that the warranties of these phones have been extended due to customers' complaints related to the smartphones' cameras and motherboard. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for comment and will update this story once a response is received.

The extension of the warranty of these smartphones by two years will reportedly cover free repairs or replacements of the previously mentioned smartphones, in connection with issues related to the cameras and motherboards, at no additional cost. Users will need to share their purchase invoice of the smartphone to avail of the extended warranty.

Meanwhile, the report states that smartphones that have been rooted, or sustained physical or liquid damage, or have been tampered in any way, will not be covered by the extended warranty.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched by Xiaomi in India in March 2021, followed by the arrival of the Poco X3 Pro. The Mi 11 Ultra made its debut in the country a month later. Customers can bring their devices to the nearest authorised Xiaomi service centre along with the purchase invoice that includes the IMEI number of the smartphone in order to avail of the extended warranty service, according to the report.

