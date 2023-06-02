Motorola launched its much-awaited Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 foldable flip phones in China yesterday (June 1). Now, the clamshell smartphones from the Lenovo-owned brand are gearing up for their arrival in India. Motorola shared a teaser on social media to offer clear hints about the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 series in the country. The teaser is shown with the hashtag “FlipTheScript.” However, Motorola has not revealed the moniker of the smartphones and their exact launch date. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Motorola on Friday took to Twitter to announce the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 series in India. The company, however, didn't mention the exact launch date and product names. Motorola has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of foldable smartphones. It is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. Interested people can register their contact details with Motorola to stay updated with the developments regarding the launch and availability of foldable phones.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 were launched in China on Thursday. Price of the Ultra model starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the regular Motorola Razr 40's price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is likely that Motorola may launch its latest flip phones under a different moniker in India.

Motorola Razr 40 series specifications

Both the models run on Android 13 and sport a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones have a dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats

Motorola has provided a 3,800mAh battery on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra that supports 33W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 40 carries a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.