Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K100 Series Design Teased Ahead of July 31 Launch; Redmi K100 Pro Max Promo Image Surfaces

Redmi K100 Series Design Teased Ahead of July 31 Launch; Redmi K100 Pro Max Promo Image Surfaces

The Redmi K100 series is believed to include the standard Redmi K100, K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 15:54 IST
Redmi K100 Series Design Teased Ahead of July 31 Launch; Redmi K100 Pro Max Promo Image Surfaces

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The teaser image shows the handset in the "100" formation

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Leaks show the Redmi K100 Pro Max in a red colorway
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max promo material shows Sound by Bose branding
  • Redmi is expected to launch the K100 series on July 31
Advertisement

Redmi K100 series is expected to make its debut in China tomorrow (Friday). While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to officially reveal the name of the upcoming smartphones, it has already begun sharing teasers. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new smartphone has been teased on social media, providing the first official glimpse of its design. Separately, a promotional image of the purported Redmi K100 Pro Max has also leaked, which shows its colour option and rear camera layout.

Redmi K100 Series Design Teased

Ahead of the ChinaJoy festival on July 31, Redmi has shared a teaser image on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via The Tech Outlook). The teaser image offers a partial look at the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone, which is widely believed to be part of the Redmi K100 series. But before we delve into how it looks, the image contains silhouettes of three phones, which spell 100, providing yet another hint of the Redmi K100 series.

VoltRedmi K100 Discussion
Explore More...

There appears to be a rectangular camera island positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel. The power and volume buttons are placed along the right edge of the handset. The overall design of the handset appears to closely resemble the Redmi K90 Pro Max, which was launched in China in October 2025.

Meanwhile, tipster @TechHome100 on X has leaked what appears to be an official promotional image of the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The leaked render reveals a red colourway of the purported handset. It appears to sport a flat display and a redesigned rectangular rear camera island, suggesting that it will feature a 185Hz display.

The leaked promotional image also shows the Sound by Bose branding on the rear panel.

Redmi K100 series is believed to include the standard Redmi K100, K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models. Earlier this week, a Redmi smartphone appeared on Geekbench with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the listing did not reveal the moniker, it is rumoured to be part of the Redmi K100 series. It was listed with 16GB of RAM, running Android 16.

The company had previously announced that it would unveil a new Redmi product during the ChinaJoy 2026 event on July 31.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Grand Theft Auto 6 Set to Boost Sony's PS5 Amidst Rising Memory Prices

Related Stories

Redmi K100 Series Design Teased Ahead of July 31 Launch; Redmi K100 Pro Max Promo Image Surfaces
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X500 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. iQOO Z11 Lite With a 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  3. Asus Pad India Pricing and Availability Details Revealed
  4. This Samsung Galaxy F70 Series Smartphone Will Launch in India Soon
  5. Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000
  6. This Snapdragon Chipset Will Power the Poco M8 Power: See Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Hexe Will Not Release Until Second Half of 2027 at the Earliest, Claims Insider
  2. Qualcomm to Reportedly Raise Snapdragon Chip Prices, Android Phones Could Get Costlier
  3. Hungary Eases Crypto Rules as CoinCash Prepares to Resume Operations
  4. Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade
  5. Samsung Sees Chip Shortage Extending to 2028, Touts Long-Term Supply Deals
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Launch Reportedly Confirmed; Galaxy Tab S12+ Visits US FCC Database
  7. Vivo S2 FE Could Replace Vivo S2 Pro in India, Leak Suggests
  8. Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Launch in India Before Diwali
  9. Poco M8 Power Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Before Launch in India
  10. Flipkart Pay Later Launched in India With Flexible Repayment Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »