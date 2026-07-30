Redmi K100 series is expected to make its debut in China tomorrow (Friday). While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to officially reveal the name of the upcoming smartphones, it has already begun sharing teasers. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new smartphone has been teased on social media, providing the first official glimpse of its design. Separately, a promotional image of the purported Redmi K100 Pro Max has also leaked, which shows its colour option and rear camera layout.

Redmi K100 Series Design Teased

Ahead of the ChinaJoy festival on July 31, Redmi has shared a teaser image on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via The Tech Outlook). The teaser image offers a partial look at the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone, which is widely believed to be part of the Redmi K100 series. But before we delve into how it looks, the image contains silhouettes of three phones, which spell 100, providing yet another hint of the Redmi K100 series.

There appears to be a rectangular camera island positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel. The power and volume buttons are placed along the right edge of the handset. The overall design of the handset appears to closely resemble the Redmi K90 Pro Max, which was launched in China in October 2025.

Meanwhile, tipster @TechHome100 on X has leaked what appears to be an official promotional image of the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The leaked render reveals a red colourway of the purported handset. It appears to sport a flat display and a redesigned rectangular rear camera island, suggesting that it will feature a 185Hz display.

The leaked promotional image also shows the Sound by Bose branding on the rear panel.

Redmi K100 series is believed to include the standard Redmi K100, K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models. Earlier this week, a Redmi smartphone appeared on Geekbench with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the listing did not reveal the moniker, it is rumoured to be part of the Redmi K100 series. It was listed with 16GB of RAM, running Android 16.

The company had previously announced that it would unveil a new Redmi product during the ChinaJoy 2026 event on July 31.