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Redmi K100 Series Prototype Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera

Recent reports suggest Redmi may announce the K100 lineup earlier than usual, potentially in Q3 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 July 2026 09:51 IST
Redmi K100 Series Prototype Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max (pictured) was launched in October last year

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Highlights
  • The Redmi K100 series model could feature a 185Hz display
  • Tipster claims it will have Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood
  • Leaks suggest a 200-megapixel primary rear camera setup
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The Redmi K100 series has been rumoured to launch earlier than previously anticipated. While the company has yet to confirm the handsets, a tipster has shed light on the key specifications of what appears to be a high-end Redmi K100 series model. The purported handset could feature a 185Hz display. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi K100 series device may pack a battery nearing the 9,000mAh mark.

Redmi K100 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Redmi is currently testing an engineering prototype of an upcoming K100 series smartphone with flagship-grade hardware. While the tipster did not explicitly reveal the final branding, the rumour mill suggests it could be launched as either the Redmi K100 Pro or Redmi K100 Pro Max.

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The leaked prototype allegedly sports a large flat display with rounded corners and support for a 185Hz refresh rate. The tipster also claimed the panel may use a new display technology for improved sharpness and overall visual clarity.

Under the hood, the purported smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also expected to include a dedicated display chip for enhanced graphics rendering and gaming performance.

On the optics front, the Redmi K100 series handset is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a large image sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera capable of long-range optical zoom. For comparison, Redmi K90 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto shooter.

The tipster further suggested that the Redmi K100 series phone could house a battery with around 9,000mAh capacity. It is said to have 100W wired charging support, along with wireless charging capabilities. Other expected features include a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, flagship-grade stereo speakers, a larger X-axis vibration motor for improved haptic feedback, and an IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Previous leaks have hinted that Xiaomi may revise the branding strategy for the K100 lineup, with the rumoured Redmi K100 Pro Max moniker being dropped in favour of a different name.

Recent reports also suggest Redmi may announce the K100 lineup earlier than usual, potentially in Q3 2026, before Xiaomi unveils the Xiaomi 18 series in September. The company is reportedly reserving Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset for its flagship smartphones, while the Redmi K100 series is expected to continue using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi K100 Series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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