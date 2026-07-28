Redmi is all set to launch a new handset later this week. While the Xiaomi sub-brand remains silent about the exact moniker of the device, previous rumours and leaks suggest that the company will unveil the much-awaited Redmi K100 family. The lineup is likely to include three smartphones, and they could ship with a Snapdragon chipset. The Redmi K100 series is tipped to feature 185Hz refresh rate panels and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. They are expected to come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Redmi K100 Series Could Make an Appearance at ChinaJoy 2026

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's partner and president, confirmed on Weibo that Redmi will be part of the ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo that is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3, 2026, in China. During the event, the company will launch a new product and offer attendees early access to experience it.

The launch will happen at Qualcomm's Snapdragon-themed N5-02 booth in Shanghai. Lu's post also featured a teaser image of a gaming-focused smartphone bearing the phrase "Demon King" (translated from Chinese). This codename is associated with the Redmi K series. Based on this, the Redmi K100 series is likely to make an appearance at ChinaJoy.

Previous rumours claimed that the Redmi K100 series will go official in September. For reference, the Redmi K90 family was announced in October last year.

Redmi K100 series is believed to include the standard Redmi K100, K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models. The lineup is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and could feature an LTPO flat display with an 185Hz refresh rate. The series is likely to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera. The handsets could offer an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The standard Redmi K100 is tipped to feature an 8,500mAh battery, while the top-end model in the series could get a 9,000mAh cell. The lineup is expected to offer 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Redmi K100 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It could include symmetrical dual stereo speakers and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

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