Xiaomi may be planning an unusual launch schedule for its flagship smartphones this year. A new leak suggests that the next Redmi K-series handset could arrive earlier than expected, potentially debuting before Xiaomi's own premium-numbered flagship lineup. The development could change the company's long-standing release pattern, where Xiaomi-branded flagships typically launch first, followed by Redmi's performance-focused alternatives. The move may also lead to a shorter gap between the launches of two of Xiaomi's most important smartphone series.

Xiaomi May Launch Redmi K100 Earlier Than Expected in 2026

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the flagship version of the upcoming Redmi K100 series is expected to launch ahead of schedule in the third quarter of 2026. In a reply to a user comment, the tipster added that Redmi also has additional new products lined up for the fourth quarter.

The tipster did not mention a specific launch month. However, earlier leaks suggested that the Redmi K100 series could debut in September, which would place it in the same window as Qualcomm's expected announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.

Previous reports indicate that the Redmi K100 lineup may include at least two models. The standard Redmi K100 is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Redmi K100 Pro Max could be powered by the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip.

The Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may also launch in September. If Xiaomi introduces both the Redmi K100 and Xiaomi 18 series around the same time, the two lineups could compete for buyers within the company's own portfolio.

Xiaomi has followed a consistent launch pattern in recent years. It usually unveils its camera-focused flagship phones in September and introduces Redmi's more performance-oriented flagship models in October. An earlier Redmi K100 launch would break from that schedule.

There are also rumours of a third model in the Redmi K100 lineup, but little is known about it at this point. As for the additional products tipped for the fourth quarter, they could include the Redmi Turbo 6 series. Xiaomi has not officially announced the Redmi K100 series yet, so the launch timeline and specifications remain unconfirmed.