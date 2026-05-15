Honor Win series was launched in China in December last year as the company's new, standalone lineup. The series currently includes two models, dubbed Honor Win and Honor Win RT. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the lineup will soon grow by one, as it has started teasing the launch of the Honor Win Turbo. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also teased the design of the upcoming handset. Meanwhile, a tipster claims that the Honor Win successor is also set to arrive in the country soon. Dubbed Honor Win 2, the handset is set to feature an unreleased Snapdragon chipset.

Honor Win Turbo to Arrive in China as Flagship Model

In a post on Weibo on Friday, the smartphone maker announced that the Honor Win Turbo will be launched in China soon. The handset will join last year's Honor Win and Honor Win RT as the third model in the lineup. The new Honor Win Turbo is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Honor China online store for a small pre-booking fee.

Apart from this, the company has teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, which features a rectangular rear camera module, similar to the other two Honor Win series phones. Moreover, it is teased to sport a flat rear panel and a flat metal frame. The left side of the phone is shown to feature two cellular antenna bands, too. The handset will be positioned as the flagship offering in the series. However, other details, including the exact launch date, pricing, key specifications, and features, remain under wraps and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the company is also planning to launch the Honor Win 2 series in China soon. The lineup will reportedly be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. It is also expected to feature an active cooling fan for thermal management, along with a large capacity battery. The Honor Win lineup could also see new mid-range handsets in the future.

To recap, the Honor Win was launched in China in December 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 80W (wireless) fast charging.