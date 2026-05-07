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Redmi K100 Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade, Wireless Charging Support

Redmi K100 will reportedly be launched at a significantly higher price than its predecessor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 16:34 IST
Redmi K100 Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade, Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi K100 could sport a 6.6-inch display
  • Redmi K90 packs a 7,100mAh battery
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the details
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Redmi K90 was launched in China in October last year by the Xiaomi sub-brand, along with the Redmi K90 Pro Max. Soon after it arrived in the country, leaks and rumours regarding its successor started surfacing online, hinting at the upgrades the rumoured Redmi K series phone might offer. Internally codenamed “Athens”, the rumoured Redmi K100 is expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, a tipster claims that the handset will be backed by a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. Moreover, the company might equip the handset with support for wireless fast charging.

Redmi K100 Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of an upcoming smartphone. According to a Gizmochina report, the handset is the rumoured successor to the Redmi K90, which is expected to be marketed as the Redmi K100. The leaker claims that the handset will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display.

The purported Redmi K100 model will reportedly also pack an 8,500mAh battery. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand is also said to be “experimenting” with larger battery packs. The smartphone is tipped to feature 100W wired fast charging support, which is the same as its predecessor. Smartphone enthusiasts might also get access to 50W wireless fast charging on the Redmi K100, which is missing on the current Redmi K90 handset.

Redmi's purported K100 series is expected to include two models, dubbed Redmi K100 and Redmi K100 Pro Max. Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K100 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. On the other hand, the Pro Max model will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC.

Moreover, the Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to introduce more advanced camera hardware with the Redmi K100 lineup, bringing a 200-megapixel sensor and a new periscope telephoto camera. If true, this could be another front where the Redmi K100 might offer an upgrade over its predecessor, which features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K100 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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