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Arc Raiders Surpasses 16 Million Copies Sold as Embark Studios Announces Next Major Update

Arc Raiders' next major update, titled Frozen Trails, will be released in October.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2026 15:08 IST
Arc Raiders Surpasses 16 Million Copies Sold as Embark Studios Announces Next Major Update

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter

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Highlights
  • Arc Raiders next major update will release in October
  • Embark will release major updates for the game twice a year
  • Arc Raiders released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30, 2025
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Arc Raiders, the PvPvE extraction shooter from Embark Studios, has crossed 16 million copies sold. The latest sales figures were confirmed by publisher Nexon in its quarterly earnings call on Thursday. Nexon also announced that Arc Raiders was the most successful release in the company's history.

The hit extraction shooter sold an additional 4.6 million units in the first quarter of 2026, reaching cumulative unit sales of 15.5 million, Nexon revealed in its Q1 FY2026 earnings report. Arc Raiders has now surpassed 16 million units sold.

Nexon, which owns Embark Studios, said that Arc Raiders had delivered “sustained engagement” and would continue to drive growth with upcoming updates.

“Beyond the incredible commercial success, Arc Raiders demonstrates we now have a Western development engine that can build global IP at scale – a far-reaching structural asset,” said Junghun Lee, president and CEO of Nexon, in a statement.

In an investor presentation, Nexon also announced that Arc Raiders was the most successful release in the company's history. Additionally, the publisher revealed that over half of Arc Raiders' players had spent over 100 hours playing the game.

In its earnings report, Nexon also touched upon the next major update for Arc Raiders. The Frozen Trail update, which will arrive in October, will bring a new map and a ton of free and premium content. The company expects the update to re-engage existing players who have perhaps bounced off and attract new players to the extraction shooter.

Arc Raiders to Get Two Major Updates a Year

The Frozen Trail update was confirmed by developer Embark Studios this week as part of a larger announcement on how the studio plans to roll out major Arc Raiders updates going forward. Embark will now release major updates for Arc Raiders twice a year, instead of focussing on monthly updates.

The developer said that it wanted to focus on more transformative updates that bring meaningful changes, rather smaller additions that arrive monthly. The pressure of a monthly cycle, the studio said, had limited how impactful the updates could be.

Bi-annual major updates will be larger in scale and more impactful, Embark said. The updates will change how players experience Arc Raiders. A dedicated live service team at the studio will still roll out regular updates, fixes, store updates, and player events, the studio added.

The next major update, titled Frozen Trail, will arrive in October. Embark called it the largest update it has released since Arc Raiders launched in October 2025. Here's what players can expect in the Frozen Trails update:

  • A new map, the largest in the game
  • New Arc enemies that will challenge players in unique ways
  • New progression system
  • Lore discovery about Arc origins
  • Improved skill tree
  • New weapons, items, instruments, cosmetics and more

Embark said it would work to refine the core systems of the game and share more details about upcoming updates in the coming months.

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Further reading: Arc Raiders, Embark Studios, Nexon
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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