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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Car Dashcams From Qubo, 70mai and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on credit cards of select banks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 17:16 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Car Dashcams From Qubo, 70mai and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering Qubo Trio at a discounted price

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week
  • You can save up to Rs. 11,000 on your next dashcam
  • Amazon Prime members can avail of additional benefits
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Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week, and there are plenty of deals that are still up for grabs. You can get your hands on several electronics, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, microwaves, refrigerators, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices at relatively low prices. Apart from these gadgets, you can also buy safety accessories for your vehicle. Dashcams from brands like Qubo, 70mai, CP Plus, Blaupunkt, and RedTiger are listed at discounted prices. With the increasing instances of road rage and accidents, dashcams have now become a necessity for your car.

If you are in the market for a new dashcam, you can purchase one at a relatively low price during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. You can save up to Rs. 11,000 on your next dashcam. Single-channel, dual-channel, and triple-channel dashcams that can record front, rear, and cabin videos at up to 4K are listed on the e-commerce platform. For reference, you can get the Qubo Trio dashcam (Review) at a discounted price of Rs. 9,990.

Along with direct price cuts, the company is providing a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. You can also get additional cashback on your purchase if you have an Amazon Prime membership. 

We have prepared a list of the top deals on dashcams from various reputable brands and different price segments to help you make an informed buying decision. However, you must note that the prices mentioned below only account for direct price cuts and not additional cashback offers or exchange bonuses that you can avail of.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Car Dashcams

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K (dual-channel) Rs. 21,990 Rs. 10,990 Buy Now
Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K (dual-channel) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,989 Buy Now
Qubo Dashcam Trio (triple-channel) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
70mai M310 2K (single-channel) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
70mai A510 HDR 3K (dual-channel) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Blaupunkt DC 4050 2K (dual-channel) Rs. 12,990 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
CP Plus CP-F34 (single-channel) Rs. 8,290 Rs. 4,899 Buy Now
RedTiger F17 4K (triple-channel) Rs. 27,990 Rs. 15,290 Buy Now
DDPAI 2K dashcam (single-channel) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 4,199 Buy Now
Dylect Sense 4K (triple-channel) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Offers, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Discounts, Qubo, 70mai, CP PlusBlaupunkt, RedTiger
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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