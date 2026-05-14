Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week, and there are plenty of deals that are still up for grabs. You can get your hands on several electronics, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, microwaves, refrigerators, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices at relatively low prices. Apart from these gadgets, you can also buy safety accessories for your vehicle. Dashcams from brands like Qubo, 70mai, CP Plus, Blaupunkt, and RedTiger are listed at discounted prices. With the increasing instances of road rage and accidents, dashcams have now become a necessity for your car.

If you are in the market for a new dashcam, you can purchase one at a relatively low price during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. You can save up to Rs. 11,000 on your next dashcam. Single-channel, dual-channel, and triple-channel dashcams that can record front, rear, and cabin videos at up to 4K are listed on the e-commerce platform. For reference, you can get the Qubo Trio dashcam (Review) at a discounted price of Rs. 9,990.

Along with direct price cuts, the company is providing a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. You can also get additional cashback on your purchase if you have an Amazon Prime membership.

We have prepared a list of the top deals on dashcams from various reputable brands and different price segments to help you make an informed buying decision. However, you must note that the prices mentioned below only account for direct price cuts and not additional cashback offers or exchange bonuses that you can avail of.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Car Dashcams

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