Google is expected to preview its latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) at the Google I/O 2026 next week. While we wait for this year's developer conference, a new leak revealed that a new Gemini AI agent called Gemini Spark is in the works. This AI agent will reportedly access data from the linked apps and complete tasks across the system. The AI assistant is an experimental feature, and it is said to proactively handle tasks on a user's behalf rather than waiting for users to enter prompts.

Google's New Gemini Spark AI Agent

As spotted by a user on X, Google appears to be readying a Gemini AI agent called Gemini Spark. Unlike other AI assistants that require prompts, the Gemini Spark is said to be designed to work continuously in the background instead of waiting for manual prompts.

Screenshots of the Gemini Spark onboarding process shared by the user show that Gemini Spark can access data from Connected Apps, skills, chats, tasks, websites where users are logged in, Personal Intelligence, location, and more. Gemini could also share certain information with third parties, including names, contact details, files, preferences, and other sensitive data.

The screenshot confirms that the Gemini Spark is an experimental feature. This AI agent is expected to ask permission before carrying out sensitive actions, but it could still perform actions such as sharing information or making purchases without asking in some situations. Users are advised to supervise the agent and avoid relying on it for medical, legal, financial, or other professional help.

Gemini Spark saves remote browser data, including login credentials and remote code execution. Google says users will be able to clear this data and turn off Connected Apps or other Personal Intelligence features in Settings. Activity related to Gemini can also reportedly be managed or deleted through Gemini Apps Activity controls.

Google is expected to unveil the Gemini Spark at I/O 2026. The annual developer conference is scheduled for May 19.