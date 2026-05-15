Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is currently offering up to 40 percent discount on best-selling tablets. Many Android brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are selling the latest tablets at slashed rates in the ongoing sale. Apple's iPad models are also listed with discounts in the sale. Furthermore, HDFC card users can save up to 10 percent on credit card or EMI purchases.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, customers can grab the OnePlus Pad Lite for Rs. 16,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 19,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 16,050 on this model, and buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers on this model. It has a 9,340mAh battery and an 11-inch display.

Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is currently available for Rs. 35,999, instead of Rs. 40,999. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 34,150 by exchanging their old tablet. Shoppers with HDFC Bank credit cards can receive an instant 10 percent discount. Amazon Prime subscribers can claim additional cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500. They will get additional coupon offers on select items. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail up to a five percent discount on select tablets.

Take a look at this list of some of the best deals on tablets that you can find today on Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Shoppers are encouraged to check out the prices across other e-commerce platforms to get the best deal. We have also curated the best offers on five-star-rated washing machines and refrigerators.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Offers on Tablets

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