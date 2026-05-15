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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Like OnePlus Pad Lite, Xiaomi Pad 8 and More

OnePlus Pad Lite is listed for Rs. 16,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 19,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 16:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Like OnePlus Pad Lite, Xiaomi Pad 8 and More

Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live in India
  • Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers in the sale
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail extra discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Amazon is currently offering up to 40 percent discount on best-selling tablets. Many Android brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are selling the latest tablets at slashed rates in the ongoing sale. Apple's iPad models are also listed with discounts in the sale. Furthermore, HDFC card users can save up to 10 percent on credit card or EMI purchases.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, customers can grab the OnePlus Pad Lite for Rs. 16,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 19,999. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to 16,050 on this model, and buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers on this model. It has a 9,340mAh battery and an 11-inch display.

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Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is currently available for Rs. 35,999, instead of Rs. 40,999. Customers can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 34,150 by exchanging their old tablet. Shoppers with HDFC Bank credit cards can receive an instant 10 percent discount. Amazon Prime subscribers can claim additional cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500. They will get additional coupon offers on select items. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail up to a five percent discount on select tablets.

Take a look at this list of some of the best deals on tablets that you can find today on Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Shoppers are encouraged to check out the prices across other e-commerce platforms to get the best deal. We have also curated the best offers on five-star-rated washing machines and refrigerators.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Offers on Tablets 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Pad Lite Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Apple iPad 11 Rs. 34,900 Rs. 33,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Rs. 29,000 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Rs. 1,13,999 Rs. 85,999 Buy Now

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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Like OnePlus Pad Lite, Xiaomi Pad 8 and More
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