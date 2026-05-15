Oppo Find X9s could be launched in India at a slightly lower price than its global counterpart, the leaked pricing of the smartphone in the country suggests. The handset is scheduled to launch in India next month and will go on sale in the country in three colourways. Along with the pricing details, a tipster has shared the full list of specifications of the upcoming smartphone, hinting that it will largely sport the same features as the global version. The tech firm has recently confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 7,025mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the upcoming Oppo Find X9s will be launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,999. This figure is slightly lower than the handset's global pricing. For reference, the Oppo Find X9s was launched in Malaysia at a starting price of MYR 3,599 (roughly Rs. 85,000). The company is expected to confirm the pricing details on the day of the launch of the phone.

In terms of specifications, the Indian version of the Oppo Find X9s is tipped to be identical to its global counterpart. For reference, globally the Oppo Find X9s sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, along with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. It also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Oppo Find X9s also boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

This comes shortly after the tech firm announced that the Oppo Find X9s and Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched in India on May 21, joining the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in the country. Both smartphones are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

In India, the Oppo Find X9s is confirmed to be powered by a 3nm octa MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. Moreover, the handset will be backed by a 7,025mAh battery. For optics, the Oppo Find X9s will carry a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The company has also announced that the handset will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.