Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still new, even though leaks and rumours about next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra have started to surface online. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's telephoto lens was recently speculated to deliver a 5x optical zoom. However, a tipster now suggests that the upcoming flagship will use the same telephoto camera as its predecessor. Separately, it is said to carry a 10x zoom sensor with minor upgrades. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera sensor.

Samsung was expected to enhance the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra by introducing a 5x zoom camera next year. But a new leak by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) contradicts this rumour. He claims that Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the same 3x telephoto sensor found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Further, he opined that the only camera upgrade would be the 10x zoom sensor, which undergoes minor improvements. The variable 3x to 10x telephoto camera is said to have been cancelled, but he adds that Samsung will maintain the current four-camera design in the upcoming handset.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year alongside the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

As per reports and leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and 144Hz refresh rate display. It could run on Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may pack 200-megapixel sensors with improved zooming capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in February. The price of Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,34,999 in India. They are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.