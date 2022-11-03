Technology News
Redmi Note 12 5G May Be Launched as Rebranded Poco Phone in India: Report

A BIS listing suggests that a new Poco smartphone with a model number similar to the Redmi Note 12 5G may launch in India in November.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 November 2022 20:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The purported Poco handset may be a rebadged Redmi Note 12 5G (left)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 5G series was launched in China last week
  • BIS listing shows a Poco branded phone with a similar model number
  • Tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.

A Poco smartphone with the model number 22111317PI was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database Simranpal Singh (@simransingh931) on Twitter. As per a report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Note 12 5G, which debuted in China, has the model number 22101317C which in its shortened format translates to M17. The new POCO device spotted on the BIS database has the same shortened model number M17, which indicates that the phone may indeed be headed to India as a rebranded POCO smartphone.

The model number spotted on BIS also hints that the device may be released in November in India, as per the report. However, Poco India is yet to make any announcement regarding the launch of a new smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G that was launched in China last week sports a 6.67-inch OLED display that supports full-HD+ resolution offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on MIUI 13 which is based on Android 12 OS. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The device launched in China with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. The device sports a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12 5G
