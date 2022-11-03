Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.

A Poco smartphone with the model number 22111317PI was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database Simranpal Singh (@simransingh931) on Twitter. As per a report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Note 12 5G, which debuted in China, has the model number 22101317C which in its shortened format translates to M17. The new POCO device spotted on the BIS database has the same shortened model number M17, which indicates that the phone may indeed be headed to India as a rebranded POCO smartphone.

The model number spotted on BIS also hints that the device may be released in November in India, as per the report. However, Poco India is yet to make any announcement regarding the launch of a new smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G that was launched in China last week sports a 6.67-inch OLED display that supports full-HD+ resolution offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on MIUI 13 which is based on Android 12 OS. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The device launched in China with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. The device sports a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

