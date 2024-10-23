Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Redmi is reportedly working on two new smartphones. They are speculated to be the Turbo 4 and Turbo 4 Pro. A tipster has shared some key expected features of the purported handsets including chipset and battery details. The rumoured Redmi Turbo 4 is expected to succeed the Redmi Turbo 3, which was unveiled in China in April. Notably, the Poco F6 5G was launched in India as a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3. Therefore, we might see the Redmi Turbo 4 debut as the Poco F7 in the country.
The Redmi Turbo 4 and the Turbo 4 Pro may launch with 1.5K flat displays, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). He added that the Pro version could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, while the vanilla variant may carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC.
The tipster claims that both the Redmi Turbo 4 and Turbo 4 Pro handsets are expected to be backed by 6,000mAh batteries. The rear camera layout is said to resemble the ones found on older Redmi models.
The Redmi Turbo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.
In the camera department, the Redmi Turbo 3 features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera holds a 20-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.
Pricing for the Redmi Turbo 3 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,450), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively.
