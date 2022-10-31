Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 12 series debuted in China last week which included the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Redmi Note 12 costs CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,600) whereas the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The India variants of the Redmi Note 12 series are expected to feature different specifications as compared to their Chinese counterparts. However, an MIUI tester has claimed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will arrive in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

According to a tweet by Kacper Skrzypek (Twitter: @kacskrz), [Xiaomi] could launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Skrzypek supposedly spotted the mention of the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India. Notably, the HyperCharge series from Xiaomi focuses on providing a high-speed charging experience.

To recall, the Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G with 120W fast charging support earlier this year in India. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i 5G offers support for only 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge specifications (expected)

If the tweet is to be believed, the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge will boast similar specifications to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which launched in China last week. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features a 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

