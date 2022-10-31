Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China last week.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 October 2022 18:51 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display

  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ begins at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000)
  • It features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin on top

Redmi Note 12 series debuted in China last week which included the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Redmi Note 12 costs CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,600) whereas the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The India variants of the Redmi Note 12 series are expected to feature different specifications as compared to their Chinese counterparts. However, an MIUI tester has claimed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will arrive in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

According to a tweet by Kacper Skrzypek (Twitter: @kacskrz), [Xiaomi] could launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Skrzypek supposedly spotted the mention of the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India. Notably, the HyperCharge series from Xiaomi focuses on providing a high-speed charging experience.

To recall, the Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G with 120W fast charging support earlier this year in India. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i 5G offers support for only 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge specifications (expected)

If the tweet is to be believed, the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge will boast similar specifications to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which launched in China last week. This smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features a 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 120W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, Redmi, Xiaomi

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge
