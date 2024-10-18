Xiaomi may be developing a small-screen smartphone for the company's sub-brand Redmi which would offer near-flagship level performance, according to claims by a tipster. The purported Redmi device is speculated to have a compact form factor and could feature a similar screen size as the Xiaomi 14, which is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. However, it may lack some features such as wireless charging or a telephoto camera lens, which are a staple of flagship handsets.

Xiaomi Developing Compact Redmi Smartphone

Responding to a query on the Chinese social media platform Weibo about Redmi jumping into the flagship smartphone market, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the company might actually have plans to do so. The purported handset would have a compact form factor with a 6.3-inch display, similar to the Xiaomi 14.

The tipster further hinted that it would be a high-performance sub-flagship handset. However, the Chinese smartphone maker might still cut some corners. For instance, it is speculated to miss out on two key features: wireless charging and a telephoto lens. The purported compact Redmi smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Notably, this development comes days after the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 leaked online, hinting at its imminent launch in China.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Expected)

As per a report, Xiaomi 15 may be equipped with a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the smartphone may sport a Leica triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chipset under the hood and could run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The phone is said to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.