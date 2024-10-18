Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Tipped to Be Developing Compact Redmi Sub Flagship Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Tipped to Be Developing Compact Redmi Sub-Flagship Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery

The purported Redmi smartphone is speculated to miss out on two key features: wireless charging and a telephoto lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 17:13 IST
Xiaomi Tipped to Be Developing Compact Redmi Sub-Flagship Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The compact Redmi smartphone is said to have similar screen size as the Xiaomi 14 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • A compact Redmi smartphone with a 6.3-inch screen may be in the works
  • The purported handset is said to offer sub-flagship performance
  • It may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi may be developing a small-screen smartphone for the company's sub-brand Redmi which would offer near-flagship level performance, according to claims by a tipster. The purported Redmi device is speculated to have a compact form factor and could feature a similar screen size as the Xiaomi 14, which is part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. However, it may lack some features such as wireless charging or a telephoto camera lens, which are a staple of flagship handsets.

Xiaomi Developing Compact Redmi Smartphone

Responding to a query on the Chinese social media platform Weibo about Redmi jumping into the flagship smartphone market, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the company might actually have plans to do so. The purported handset would have a compact form factor with a 6.3-inch display, similar to the Xiaomi 14.

The tipster further hinted that it would be a high-performance sub-flagship handset. However, the Chinese smartphone maker might still cut some corners. For instance, it is speculated to miss out on two key features: wireless charging and a telephoto lens. The purported compact Redmi smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Notably, this development comes days after the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 leaked online, hinting at its imminent launch in China.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Expected)

As per a report, Xiaomi 15 may be equipped with a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the smartphone may sport a Leica triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chipset under the hood and could run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The phone is said to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Alan Wake 2 Expansion, The Lake House, Releases October 22; New Trailer Reveals Gameplay
Apple Requires EU Developers to List Contact Details on App Store to Comply With Digital Services Act

Related Stories

Xiaomi Tipped to Be Developing Compact Redmi Sub-Flagship Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced: See Top Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  3. Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) Review: Slim and Powerful
  4. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  5. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
  6. This Handset Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone
  7. Major Meteorite Discoveries Reveal Origins From Three Asteroid Families
#Latest Stories
  1. Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest
  3. Major Meteorite Discoveries Reveal Origins From Three Asteroid Families
  4. Disney-Reliance Joint Venture Said to Stream Live Sports Only on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Honor X7c With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Wash Trading Remains ‘Widespread’ in DeFi, Researcher Kaiko Says
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers
  8. Here's How Creativity Helps Brain Health and Emotional Resilience
  9. iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20 Percent in China Debut as Demand Returns
  10. Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »