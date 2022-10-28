Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition price is set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 October 2022 19:11 IST
Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition has triple rear cameras
  • The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition packs 256GB of onboard storage

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition was launched in China on Thursday. The new smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ phones. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition has similar specifications to the regular Redmi Pro+ model. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is equipped with support for 210W wired fast charging over a USB Type-C port. It has a hole-punch display design and is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition price, availability

The newly launched Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition price has been set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the sole 8GB RAM +256GB storage model. It is currently up for pre-orders via Mi.com in China and will go on sale starting November 3.

Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition are yet to be announced.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display has support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as a Mali-G68 GPU.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition has a triple rear camera setup including 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.65 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 12 PDiscovery Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and ultrasonic distance sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W wired fast charging support. Redmi has packed three 100W fast charging chips inside the handset. The fast-charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just less than 10 minutes. Besides, the handset measures 162.9x76x8.98mm and weighs 207.5 grams.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition Price, Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works
Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance
  3. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Regulations
  4. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With Blistering 210W Charging Launched
  5. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Nokia G60 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Booking to Commence Soon
  8. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech: Rahul Gandhi
  9. Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  10. Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit by Cuts in Cloud, Datacentre Spending
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
  2. Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website
  3. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
  4. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works
  6. Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers
  7. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
  8. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation Among 2 Billion Users
  9. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With the Latest Insider Preview Build
  10. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Existing Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.