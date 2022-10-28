Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition was launched in China on Thursday. The new smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ phones. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition has similar specifications to the regular Redmi Pro+ model. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is equipped with support for 210W wired fast charging over a USB Type-C port. It has a hole-punch display design and is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition price, availability

The newly launched Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition price has been set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the sole 8GB RAM +256GB storage model. It is currently up for pre-orders via Mi.com in China and will go on sale starting November 3.

Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition are yet to be announced.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display has support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as a Mali-G68 GPU.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition has a triple rear camera setup including 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.65 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 12 PDiscovery Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and ultrasonic distance sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W wired fast charging support. Redmi has packed three 100W fast charging chips inside the handset. The fast-charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just less than 10 minutes. Besides, the handset measures 162.9x76x8.98mm and weighs 207.5 grams.

