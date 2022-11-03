Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Ear Stick to Be Sold at Discount of Rs. 1,000 for Nothing Customers via Flipkart

Nothing Ear Stick to Be Sold at Discount of Rs. 1,000 for Nothing Customers via Flipkart

There will be a limited drop of the Nothing Ear Stick on November 14.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 19:59 IST
Nothing Ear Stick to Be Sold at Discount of Rs. 1,000 for Nothing Customers via Flipkart

Nothing Ear Stick are also claimed to offer up to 7 hours of listening time

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear Stick earbuds feature 12.6mm drivers
  • The earbuds are IP54-certified for water and dust resistance
  • Nothing Ear Stick case features a twist-to-open design

Nothing Ear Stick will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart for users who own a Nothing product. According to the tech company, there will be a limited drop of the Ear Stick on November 14, before the general sale starts at November 17. The sale on November 14 will last for a day during which users can avail the discount. Nothing Ear Stick true wireless (TWS) earbuds launched in India late last month and are set to go on sale starting from November 17.  

As mentioned earlier, Nothing and Flipkart are joining hands to offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the upcoming Ear Stick to users who already own Nothing products. The Nothing Ear Stick price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale in India starting November 17. The special discount on the TWS can be availed on November 14 starting 12pm. This will be a limited period sale, which will go on for a day. The discount will also be available once the India sale of the Nothing Ear Stick starts on November 17.  

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds come with 12.6mm dynamic drivers among other features. The earbuds are IP54-certified for dust, water, and sweat resistance. The earbuds also feature in-ear detection.

The earbuds from Nothing are also claimed to offer up to 7 hours of listening time and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the case of the Nothing Ear Stick is said to provide up to 29 hours of listening time, and up to 12 hours of talk time.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds are lightweight and weigh 4.4g, as compared to 4.7g weight of the Nothing Ear 1. The Nothing Ear Stick case comes with a pair of earbuds and a charging case with a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear Stick case also features a twist-to-open design.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Ear Stick price in India, Nothing Ear Stick specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
iQoo 11 May Have Received 3C Certification, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Nothing Ear Stick to Be Sold at Discount of Rs. 1,000 for Nothing Customers via Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Adobe Launches New Feature for Collaboration on Photoshop, Illustrator
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Gmail Rolls Out Package Tracking Features to Inboxes in the US
  5. Phone Numbers Not Required to Sign up on Google Duo for Android Tablets: Report
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Communities and In-Chat Polls, Ups Group Size to 1,024
  7. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Launched in India: Price, Details
  10. Watch the Trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, Out December 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 5G May Be Launched as Rebranded Poco Phone in India: Report
  2. Nothing Ear Stick to Be Sold at Discount of Rs. 1,000 for Nothing Customers via Flipkart
  3. iQoo 11 May Have Received 3C Certification, Specifications Tipped
  4. Synchron Switch Now Lets You Control Your iPhone or iPad Using Brain: All Details
  5. Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, Joins Rival Snap as APAC President
  6. Cyberattacks Being Fuelled by Ukraine War, Geopolitics, EU Cybersecurity Agency Says
  7. Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
  8. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say
  10. EU Said to Draft Propose Rules for Airbnb, Rental Firms to Share Data With Authorities Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.