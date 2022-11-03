Nothing Ear Stick will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart for users who own a Nothing product. According to the tech company, there will be a limited drop of the Ear Stick on November 14, before the general sale starts at November 17. The sale on November 14 will last for a day during which users can avail the discount. Nothing Ear Stick true wireless (TWS) earbuds launched in India late last month and are set to go on sale starting from November 17.

As mentioned earlier, Nothing and Flipkart are joining hands to offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the upcoming Ear Stick to users who already own Nothing products. The Nothing Ear Stick price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale in India starting November 17. The special discount on the TWS can be availed on November 14 starting 12pm. This will be a limited period sale, which will go on for a day. The discount will also be available once the India sale of the Nothing Ear Stick starts on November 17.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds come with 12.6mm dynamic drivers among other features. The earbuds are IP54-certified for dust, water, and sweat resistance. The earbuds also feature in-ear detection.

The earbuds from Nothing are also claimed to offer up to 7 hours of listening time and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the case of the Nothing Ear Stick is said to provide up to 29 hours of listening time, and up to 12 hours of talk time.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds are lightweight and weigh 4.4g, as compared to 4.7g weight of the Nothing Ear 1. The Nothing Ear Stick case comes with a pair of earbuds and a charging case with a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear Stick case also features a twist-to-open design.

