Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series With Up to 85-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series is currently available for pre-orders in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/@XiaomiTV

Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series models are available in a black colourway

  • Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series have four display size options
  • All variants come with 4K screens with up to 240Hz refresh rate
  • The Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series will go on sale starting October 31
Redmi Smart TV X 2025 has been unveiled in China and are currently available for pre-orders in the country. They will go on sale later this month. The lineup includes smart TVs with four display size options — 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch. The smart TVs offer 4K resolution with up to 240Hz refresh rate. The newly launched Redmi Smart TV X is powered by the MediaTek MT9655 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series Price, Availability

Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series price in China starts at CNY 25,99 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the base 55-inch model, while the 65-inch option is listed at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300). The 75 and 85-inch variants are respectively marked at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,800). All variants are currently available for pre-order via the Xiaomi China e-store.

As part of the pre-order offers, the 55-inch option is available at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,100), while the 65, 75 and 85-inch variants can be booked at CNY 3,039 (roughly Rs. 35,900), CNY 4,039 (roughly Rs. 47,700) and CNY 5,039 (roughly Rs. 59,500), respectively.

A Weibo post by Xiaomi TV confirms that the Redmi Smart TV X 2025 series will go on sale starting October 31 at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST).

Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X 2025 lineup offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution with up to 240Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and AI-SR Super Resolution. They come with “Qingshan Eye Care” technology that is said to help reduce strain on the eyes. The TV has a wide colour gamut with 94 percent DCI-P3 coverage and professional Delta E-rated colour accuracy. It also comes with gaming related features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Xiaomi has packed a quad-core MediaTek MT9655 chipset in the Redmi Smart TV X 2025. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The TVs run on HyperOS out-of-the-box and supports Xiaomi's voice-controlled AI assistant Xiao Ai.

The Redmi Smart TV X 2025 is equipped with three HDMI 2.1 ports, including one with support for eARC. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S/PDIF, LAN, AV input, a USB 3.0, and a USB 2.0 port. They are equipped with dual 25W speakers with DTS:X support.

