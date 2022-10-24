Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 12 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to Launch on October 27: All Details

Redmi Note 12 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to Launch on October 27: All Details

The Redmi Note 12 Pro series will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 October 2022 17:06 IST
Redmi Note 12 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to Launch on October 27: All Details

Photo Credit: Redmi /Weibo

Redmi Note 12 series will get two colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series will get MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC
  • The Pro variant will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could offer up to 210W fast charging support

Redmi Note 12 series launch date has been officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand. The Xiaomi sub-brand took to Weibo to confirm that the Note 12 series will launch in China on October 27. The line-up is said to include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. Redmi has also confirmed some of the specifications of the Note 12 series. The new phones will be the first devices to be equipped with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The latest Note series from Redmi will be officially announced on October 27 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed via a Weibo post. Apart from confirming the launch date, the company also gave out some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series via a bunch of posts on Weibo.

In the first post, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro series will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC that was launched recently. The chipset is said to offer improved battery life and performance on the smartphones.

Next, the company also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro line-up will use the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on its triple rear camera setup. This popular sensor offers optical image stabilisation (OIS) and has a 1/1.56” size allowing it to capture plenty of light.

Finally, Redmi also teased the rear design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series and confirmed the colour options as well. As per the Weibo post, the new smartphones will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue (translated) colour options.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 series of phones have been spotted on 3C and TENAA. As per a 3C listing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers 210W fast charging support, whereas the Note 12 Pro will max out at 120W. The standard variant will reportedly offer 67W fast charging support. Furthermore, the TENAA listing suggests that the Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Pro will get a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The listing also showed that the Note 12 Pro gets a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ houses a 4,300mAh cell. We'd have to wait a couple more days to find out if these are true.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Specifications, Redmi Note 12 launch, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specifications, Xiaomi
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Solana Saga Smartphone: Titanium Accent, Seed Vault Unveiled as Part of Web3 Device
Bitcoin Starts Week on Bullish Tone While Ether Breaks Price Barrier to Lead Altcoin Charge

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to Launch on October 27: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.