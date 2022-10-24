Redmi Note 12 series launch date has been officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand. The Xiaomi sub-brand took to Weibo to confirm that the Note 12 series will launch in China on October 27. The line-up is said to include the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. Redmi has also confirmed some of the specifications of the Note 12 series. The new phones will be the first devices to be equipped with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The latest Note series from Redmi will be officially announced on October 27 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed via a Weibo post. Apart from confirming the launch date, the company also gave out some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series via a bunch of posts on Weibo.

In the first post, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro series will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC that was launched recently. The chipset is said to offer improved battery life and performance on the smartphones.

Next, the company also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro line-up will use the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on its triple rear camera setup. This popular sensor offers optical image stabilisation (OIS) and has a 1/1.56” size allowing it to capture plenty of light.

Finally, Redmi also teased the rear design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series and confirmed the colour options as well. As per the Weibo post, the new smartphones will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue (translated) colour options.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 series of phones have been spotted on 3C and TENAA. As per a 3C listing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers 210W fast charging support, whereas the Note 12 Pro will max out at 120W. The standard variant will reportedly offer 67W fast charging support. Furthermore, the TENAA listing suggests that the Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Pro will get a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The listing also showed that the Note 12 Pro gets a 4,980mAh battery, whereas the Note 12 Pro+ houses a 4,300mAh cell. We'd have to wait a couple more days to find out if these are true.

